Kate Moss rang in her 50th birthday in sheer supermodel style. Last night in Paris, the fashion icon celebrated the milestone with the help of some very famous friends (and family) and one of her signature see-through dresses.

Moss has made it a decades-long tradition to wear racy, transparent looks for her birthday—so, why would this year be any different? She sported a dramatic, skin-baring lace dress for the occasion that she styled with a satin, two-toned cape that featured a feather-trimmed hemline. Moss did layer a flesh-toned bodysuit underneath, but the open lace pattern made for quite the leggy display down below. Diamond bracelets and drop earrings added even more interest to the dress, too, as did her strappy silver heels, tousled blonde locks, and minimal makeup.

Per sources, Moss began her day of festivities with a birthday lunch at Brasserie Lipp where she was pictured wearing a chic black fur, leggings, and boots. She later headed to a private dinner at the Haute French cuisine restaurant Laurent with bites by celebrity chef Mathieu Pacaud. She was said to be joined by her boyfriend, Nikolai von Bismarck, daughter Lila, and Celine designer Hedi Slimane.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Designer Haider Ackermann (who was mistaken for Moss’ security detail by one tabloid) also made an appearance‚ stepping out arm in arm with the super for post-dinner festivities at The Ritz Hotel. Moss’ mini-me daughter, Lila, followed a similar formula to her mom for the bash—appearing in a ‘90s-inspired slip dress that she topped off with a black coat.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Stars galore showed up to support their pal, like Stella McCartney who dazzled in an animal print mini dress and Charlotte Tilbury who delighted in a fur-lined vintage Bob Mackie coat (which, per images obtained by the DailyMail, Moss seemed to wear on her way out). Venus Williams also made an appearance just hours after posting up at the Louis Vuitton menswear show.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

A-list celebrities and sheer fashion weren’t the only things that went on at Moss’ monumental party. Guests were said to stay until the wee hours of the morning as they blasted Neil Young songs and transformed the venue into their very own catwalk. Moss reportedly mingled with guests in the smoking section, where she told tales of Mick Jagger, before making her way to dance the night away. When asked by paparazzi if she had a fun night, Moss remained tight-lipped “Never complain, never explain.”