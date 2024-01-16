Venus Williams is holding court....at Paris Fashion Week. On Tuesday, the tennis legend attended the Louis Vuitton fall 2024 menswear show designed by another very famous Williams (Pharrell, no relation) in the City of Lights. Venus debuted a quintessential Parisian look for the star-studded occasion in the form of black pants and a white Oxford shirt that she dressed up with a few key, extremely on-trend pieces.

Like any quality menswear tailoring, Venus made sure to fasten a trusty black tie on top of her popped-collar button down. She opted to style it more casually, though, choosing to wear the tie rather loosely around her neck. A mauve cropped jacket, complete with military-style gold buttons, added even more of a casual touch to her look and paired well with her chunky black combat boots. Williams carried a monogram and green leather box bag and rounded everything out with a sleek makeup look and pin-straight hair.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The look was very heavy on menswear, yes, but it also appeared to speak quietly to the “Office Siren” trend that has been championed by everyone from Nicole Kidman to Bella Hadid of late. Venus’ version is a bit more buttoned upon, more leading librarian than ‘90s-influenced bombshell Bayonetta. But still, office wear—usually presented with some sort of pared-back twist—seems to be a major player as we continue to progress this year.

Venus has always been a definite style shapeshifter, both on and off the court, so it makes sense that she’s gravitated nicely towards Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton with her most recent look (it’s also a natural procession as both Venus and her sister Serena were close friends and collaborators with the late Virgil Abloh, who once helmed the LV’s menswear division).

Although Venus wasn’t present for Pharrell’s first collection for the house, presented back in June, she has a long standing history with the brand. Just a few months ago, she attended Nicolas Ghesquière’s spring 2024 collection in another eye-catching ensemble. This time, the athlete opted to show off a bit more skin—posing in a v-neck bodysuit, complete with sheer paneling, that she paired with cut-off shorts and two-toned pumps. Whether she’s in camo hot pants or decked out in office wear, Venus is sure to hit a style ace.