Kate Moss’s model-off-duty style has been on aspiring It girls’ mood boards since the ’90s. Perhaps it’s no surprise that style has also rubbed off on her own daughter, Lila. Yesterday, the Mosses, both stepped out in chic all-black pieces that cut against current trends and across generations.

Each decided to champion the returns of favored 2000s pieces: skinny jeans in Kate’s case and teensy micro-minis in Lila’s.

Kate led the way in a boatneck top with fringed sleeves. She tucked her skin-tight jeans into a pair of leather heel boots. Lila also wore black go-go boots but paired hers with sheer tights and an ultra-short skirt. The model, who celebrated her 22nd birthday later that evening, leaned into fall stylings with a black and white trimmed coat.

Indie Sleaze fashion is on the comeback, but Kate’s look proved it never really went away. While the rest of the world has returned to wide-legged pants, Moss has never wavered in her support for skinny jeans. Lila also had inklings of the trend within her outfit, whether it be her leather skirt or vintage-inspired coat.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The pair have been on a streak of monochrome styles since arriving in France for PFW. Prior to their mother-daughter moment, Kate flew solo on Saturday in an elegant wrap dress. The model sprinkled in a bit of the Mob Wife trend with an animal print Saint Laurent bag. She wore a larger version while out with Lila the next day and a cheetah print jacket earlier on in the week.

Lila has had her fair share of chic off-duty moments while in Paris as well, wearing everything from C.E.O suiting and club heels to motorcycle jackets and dress pants.

CYRIL PECQUENARD/SIPA/Shutterstock Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s only natural that Kate and Lila would have a lot in common. They share that signature Moss blonde hair, supermodel good looks and, based on their latest outfits, a yearning to bring back some divisive 2000s bottoms.