Kate Middleton’s style has remained constant throughout her time as a Royal. But once in a while, the Princess will throw in a look here and there that may (barely) risk flouting the Royal dress code. While Middleton’s look for an appearance on Thursday didn't necessarily break any protocols, it was certainly a departure from her usually tame wardrobe (and may have taken inspiration from a summertime favorite of Princess Diana).

From afar, Middleton’s green shirtdress seemed to be either floral, polka dotted, or perhaps one of her many rewears. But upon further inspection, the knee-length piece showed a green and blue leopard pattern.

The piece is from Cefinn (Samantha Cameron’s label, the wife of former UK Prime Minister David Cameron) and features button detailing and a tie-fastening waist. She paired the dress with white Jimmy Choo heels, Kiki McDonough earrings, and a mini leather bag from British brand Mulberry.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though she has been hesitant in taking to animal prints, another stylish Royal was a frequent wearer of the pattern. Princess Diana donned leopard, cheetah, and even zebra ensembles while in the public eye (especially while vacationing in the ‘90s after her divorce from now King Charles).

While in the British Virgin Islands with William and Harry, she donned a printed sarong. And her 1997 leopard one-piece bathing suit is so infamous, that even The Crown had to offer their interpretation of the piece during its sixth season.

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Getty Images

Middleton has never been averse to pattern—after all, she loves a good floral dress or polka dot skirt—but the leopard print of her green dress is a definite statement for the Princess. Well, as much of a statement that a Royal can make. And though we aren’t holding our breaths for a Princess Di-style cheetah moment from Kate, time will tell if she will start to pull out some more jungle-inspired prints.

Shop Kate’s Leopard Look