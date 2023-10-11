Although Kate Middleton recently changed up her hair style in favor of a fringed look, one thing about her appearance has remained rather consistent—her embrace of the power suit. Over the past few weeks, it seems like an appearance hasn’t gone by without the Princess of Wales sporting some sort of tailored set. But on Wednesday, the Royal’s ensemble proved that, sometimes, all good style streaks must come to an end.

Kate stepped out for a second day of appearances surrounding World Mental Health Day to discuss efforts aimed at students. For the occasion, she wore a cozy, oatmeal colored knit set from Sézane. Coincidentally, Meghan Markle wore a similarly colored Altuzarra power suit yesterday in New York for a mental health engagement.

Up top, the sweater featured a crewneck shape as well as black button down the sleeves. The skirt was rather simple, hugging the Royal’s figure and finishing just below the knee. From there, Kate continued her embrace of muted pieces to round out the look.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The 41-year-old carried a mini top handle bag from Tusting designed in a taupe leather. Kate also went with Gianvito Rossi suede pumps and pearl Simone Rocha earrings, both of which are amongst her go-to accessories.

Although the knit set was a slight departure from her recent looks, it made sense on two fronts—it is the height of fall, after all, a time when knits can be a second skin for many. And though Kate is known for her effortless style, the look’s muted palette was well within fashion’s current obsession with everything logo-less, neutral, and “stealth.” The day prior, though, the Royal brought the sunshine for a joint appearance with Prince William.

KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AFP/Getty Images

Again discussing mental health efforts, Kate suited up in black tailored pants and a sunflower yellow blazer. She also wore star-shaped Steven Stone earrings, which were a personalized tribute to a friend’s daughter who took her own life.

"For just as we need to restore, protect, and invest in our planet, so we must also restore, protect, and invest in the communities, relationships and people living on it,” she said. “We believe that starts with you, our young people, but it also means all of us. Because when you think about it, we can each shape the world in which we live."

Shop Kate’s Picks: