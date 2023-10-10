Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in New York City for the first time in over five months and it seems that Duchess of Sussex has taken style cues from one of her most memorable Big Apple appearances. On Tuesday, the couple stepped out to the World Mental Health Day Festival where they discussed the efforts of their Archewell Foundation and their roles as parents. And though Harry looked quite dapper, it was Meghan who stole the show in a chic twist on the tailored look.

The 42-year-old took the stage in a white off-the-shoulder blazer and matching wide-legged pants from New York brand Altuzarra. As the pants were relatively straightforward, with a slight flare as they progressed, the focus was on Meghan’s jacket.

Instead of a traditional lapel, it featured a fold over detail at the top that then lead into two buttons down the front. From there, the piece finished with two pockets on either slide and a small slit in the center. Meghan accessorized the look with suede heels, dainty jewelry, and tied her hair in a high-low bun.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle’s ensemble was well within the comfort zone of her usual luxe, stealth wealth style. So much so that she wore nearly the exact same piece, just in dress form, about a year prior.

In December, the Sussexes again stepped out to support Mental Health causes in the city. This time, Meghan went with a dress courtesy of Louis Vuitton that was finished with the same folded, off-the-shoulder neckline.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

The Tuesday appearance comes off the heels of the pair’s trip to Germany for the Invictus Games where Meghan dazzled in everything from J.Crew sweaters to a Cult Gaia party dress. And though the couple have been out and about more of late, they haven’t been back to the Big Apple since the Women of Vision Awards in May (where reports that they were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase surfaced shortly after).

Again, the Duchess wowed in one of her signature looks—this one, a jacquard Johanna Ortiz dress that was decidedly more flashy than her Altuzarra number. Still, it looks like whenever the Sussexes touch down in NYC, there’s always some pretty notable fashion to follow.