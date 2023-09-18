Meghan Markle's Ultimate Party Dress Does Cut-Outs the Duchess Way

After pulling out some rather casual and, notably, affordable basics earlier last week, Meghan Markle gave a masterclass in party dressing over the weekend. And while we’re used to seeing rather risqué (and often sheer) silhouettes dominate the nights these days, Markle put her own Duchess spin on the look.

Markle attended the closing ceremony of Prince Harry’s Invictus Games on Saturday in Dusseldorf, Germany wearing a strapless tube dress. While she’s been favoring brands like J.Crew and Banana Republic for previous appearances at the event, the piece is from fashion girl favorite Cult Gaia. It is designed in a 3D printed fabric meant to imitate the appearance of traditional lace.

Up top, the piece came in a typical bandeau-style and was sans lace detail. The floral cut-outs came towards the bottom half of the piece, where there were a few open slits that exposed skin underneath. Despite the skin-baring details, the dress still maintained its business-appropriate quality without veering into something too sultry for a Duchess. While we’d certainly never catch her in something á la Kylie Jenner, the strapless number made sure all eyes were on her.

Jordan Pettitt - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Like many of her ensembles, both casual and formal, Markle kept her accessory choices to a minimum. She slicked her hair back, chose a pair of nude Aquazzura pumps, and rounded things out with a simple Cartier bangle.

The 42-year-old has made something of a habit out of sporting eye-catching, yet Duchess-worthy, wears for more glitzy appearances. Back in May for the Women of Vision Awards, she stepped out in another cocktail-length piece.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like her recent pick, this strapless gold dress was also rather formal, but not fully devoid of some modern detailing. At the bodice area, there was a diamond-shape cut-out as well as a slit running up the front.

Though we’ve been spoiled with a barrage of appearances in the past week, Markle has been rather nestled up in her Montecito manse of late. But with rumors swelling that she is eyeing a possible luxury ambassadorship, here’s to hoping we see the Duchess out and about more frequently.

