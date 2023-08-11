The Kardashian-Jenners have proved themselves to be masters of the birthday dress over the years. From Kim’s completely sheer number to Kendall’s gold fairy look, the famous sisters seem to pull out all the stops for their big days. Of course, youngest sibling Kylie is no stranger to making a style statement to celebrate a milestone. And on Thursday, the mogul did just that for her 26th birthday.

In a pair of posts shared to her Instagram, Kylie showed off her stunning island getaway—a few ocean shots here and a yacht picture there. And while the view was certainly enviable, we were definitely focused on her backless birthday dress.

Kylie wore a sultry vintage Jean Paul Gaultier halter dress from 2001, which she sourced from L.A.-based studio Nou. The birthday girl has long been a JPG connoisseur, and it seems like fashion girls continue to enjoy the French brand’s late ’90s and early 2000s pieces. Lily-Rose Depp has been wearing plenty of archival JPG, too.

@Kyliejenner

Unlike Depp’s set, Kylie’s monochrome look was sans prints—but not without plenty of interesting details. The front of the dress was fairly straightforward, ending at a maxi length and finishing with a rather plunging neckline. The back, though, is where things got interesting.

For starters, the dress was completely open until about halfway, which would have been enough in itself, but Kylie had other ideas. It then gave way to a series of butterfly-like, cut-out details that traveled down Kylie’s tailbone. The cut-outs had an almost spinal feel to them and added a unique touch to the classic black dress silhouette.

Though we couldn’t see her footwear choice (maybe some sort of sandals for yachting?), Kylie accessorized her dress with dainty gold hoop earrings, a diamond bracelet, and a few rings. Earlier in the day, the mogul showed off another birthday look—this one even more skin-baring than her JPG ensemble.

@Kyliejenner

While lounging around the beach, the star opted for an it-girl summer staple—an extremely tiny, sheer bikini. Though Kylie’s pair of black looks were perhaps less flashy than some of her previous (like when she wore a sparkly pink romper to turn 21), they managed to live up to the high bar of Kardashian-Jenner birthday dressing.