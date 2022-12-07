Meghan Markle attended the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City on Tuesday night in what may be her biggest fashion statement since relocating to the United States with husband Prince Harry back in 2020. While speaking at the event, even Harry admitted the couple hasn’t been out and about much in America. “We don’t get out much, ‘cause our kids are so small and young, so this is completely unexpected,” he told the crowd.

Markle’s look more than lived up to the occasion. She wore an elegant white cocktail dress made for her by Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. It kept with Markle’s established style of subdued elegance. Accessorized simply with sparse jewelry, black heels, and a simple clutch, the all-white dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline that folded down across the bodice, with long sleeves and a demure slit at the front.

The choice of label also helped cement the Duchess’s independence. While Princess Diana was once spotted with a toiletry case in Vuitton’s trademark monogram canvas, the brand didn’t start producing ready-to-wear until 1997, and has been rarely worn by members of the royal family (understandably, considering the brand is so very, very French while the family is, well, British).

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The couple attended the event to pick up an award for their Archewell Foundation’s work in the realms of racial justice and mental health.

The appearance also comes hot on the heels of the trailer release for their upcoming Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus, the series promises to tell the inside story of the couple’s courtship, and their eventual decision to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family. Set to be released in two batches, the first episodes will hit the streamer tomorrow. The couple doesn’t appear to have much traditional promotion for the series planned, and the gala was the only announced public stop on their trip to NYC. So the Vuitton dress may be the closest we get to an official premiere red carpet. It more than did its job.