Princess Kate Middleton’s burgundy color palette is right on trend, but few others can do it quite the way she did. Today in London, the Princess of Wales slipped into the It color during a rare Royal appearance. As is the case with many of Kate’s outfits, she incorporated famous pieces of jewelry that once belonged to her late grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth.

Princess Kate welcomed the Emir of Qatar alongside Prince William on Tuesday. She turned to one of her favorite brands Alexander McQueen for the occasion, picking out a strong-shouldered coat dress designed in an elegant shade of merlot red. The princess dialed in on the burgundy hue, accessorizing her look with a matching Sahar Millinery beret, a quilted Chanel handbag, and pointed-toe boots. Kate went with an elegant pearl and diamond necklace and pearl drop earrings, both of which have quite a special backstory.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Kate wore the Queen’s four row Japanese pearl choker paired with the Queen’s Bahrain pearl earrings (made from pearls gifted to the late Monarch upon her wedding to Philip in 1947). The Queen famously wore the pearl bijoux in her first Royal Command portrait by Dorothy Wilding in 1952 and many times throughout her reign. Middleton previously wore the set during both Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021 and Queen Elizabeth’s funeral a year later.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Kate aren’t the only British Royals who had a penchant for these jewels, however. In 1982, the Queen loaned both the choker and earrings to Princess Diana for a State Visit at Buckingham Palace. Kate also paid homage to Diana on Tuesday by wearing her sapphire ring which was a gift from William upon their engagement.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images

While Kate is not expected to attend tonight’s State Banquet, her outing Tuesday comes as she’s been taking on a busier schedule following the completion of her chemotherapy treatment in September. The Princess quietly returned to her Royal duties that same month and will host her annual Christmas carol service on December 6. Welcome back, Princess.