Kate Middleton has officially returned to Royal duties following the conclusion of her cancer treatment. On September 17, the Princess of Wales quietly began returning to her duties with a meeting at Windsor Castle.

Per the Court Circular, the daily bulletin that records the Royal family’s whereabouts, Kate met with Kensington Palace staff and the Centre for Early Childhood team yesterday. According to reports, the princess discussed her early years childhood initiative which is part of a project she established in spring 2023. “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an early years meeting at Windsor Castle,” the Court Circular read.

On September 9, Kate announced that she was officially cancer-free following a series of chemotherapy treatments. In a video shared with the public, she asserted “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.” The princess did, however, say she is “looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

Princess Kate at the Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles Final, July 2024. Visionhaus/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

While it’s likely Kate’s schedule will remain light in the coming months, Buckingham Palace has tentatively confirmed that she will attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in November. She is also supposed to host her annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey the following month.

In March 2024, the Princess of Wales revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer and would begin chemotherapy following complications from an abdominal surgery earlier in the year. She shared the news in an emotional video, saying “I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance.”

Kate has not specified the type of cancer she was diagnosed with but called the past nine months “incredibly tough” earlier this month. Kate continued, “Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

“Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”