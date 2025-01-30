To you it’s “fast fashion,” but to Kate Middleton, it’s a dress fit for a royal repeat. Today, Kate repurposed a houndstooth number for a visit at Tŷ Hafan, a children’s hospice in Wales. And by the way she carried it, some would be shocked to know that her dress was purchased from Zara.

Kate’s plaid tea dress features a knee-length skirt with pleats, a belted waist, and a pussy bow detail at the neck. Houndstooth is quintessentially British. The pattern is frequently found not only in Kate’s wardrobe but also in those of her later mother-in-law and grandmother-in-law, Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate elevated her Zara dress (reports say it retailed for around $100 when she bought it four years ago) with a bespoke ivory coat from Chris Kerry. That, too, was a re-wear as Kate most recently slipped on the jacket for her annual Christmas carol service in 2023. The Princess finished off today’s look with Spells of Love earrings and Russell & Bromley heels.

Rebecca Naden/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate was last seen in this Zara number in 2023 when she attended the Aberfan memorial. For that event, she opted to pair it with a black instead of a white coat. She decorated that jacket, from another one of her go-to brands Catherine Walker, with a diamond brooch. The Princess wore the houndstooth design on two other occasions in 2020 and 2021.

BEN BIRCHALL/AFP/Getty Images

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite her love of an Alexander McQueen coat, Kate has no problem shopping High Street brands like Zara now and then. When the Princess does wear Zara, however, she usually mixes it with high-end pieces elsewhere. Look no further than her 2023 appearance at the Rugby World Cup where she mixed a double-breasted blazer from the retailer with a Chanel handbag and a Cartier watch.

She lives in Windsor Castle, but she shops just like everyone else does.