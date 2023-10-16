If there’s something Princess Kate Middleton ascribes to more than rewearing her clothing, it’s mixing “high” with “low.” The Royal is just as willing to wear a high street (the British version of “mall brand” essentially) piece from an accessible retailer as she is something from say, Alexander McQueen or Gianvito Rossi. Well, on Sunday, the contrast of Kate’s high-low look was perhaps her most stark yet.

The 41-year-old showed up watch the Rugby World Cup in Marseilles, France wearing Zara, Chanel, and Cartier. While, yes, it’s quite normal for, really, everyone to mix more accessible pieces with high-end finds (especially accessories), the dollar amount of two of Kate’s pieces were about 100 times more expensive than her blazer.

On top, Kate wore a white double-breasted blazer from Zara (which retails for around $100). Ironically the textured fabric of the piece, which was trimmed with gold buttons, gave off the look of tweed—which, of course, is a signature of Chanel. But it wasn’t until Kate’s mini flap bag from the French brand (which retails for well over four figures) that she began to really mix in the “high.”

Best Image / BACKGRID

From there, the Royal added in a pair of wide-legged pants from Roland Mouret and rounded things out with Lenique Louis earrings and her go-to steel watch from Cartier. Despite the hefty price tag of her look, Kate has been on something of a Zara streak recently—having worn a blue jacket from them just last weel.

But it looks like her most recent boucle version is perhaps her favorite silhouette from the retailer. In addition to owning the piece in green and red color ways, she most recently wore the white version back in February.

Getty Images

Instead of closing the jacket, she left things open for a more casual look. Her ensemble was mostly “low” this time—with dark wash jeans, a white t-shirt, $12 earrings, and a pair of Veja sneakers.

Although $100 is definitely at the higher-end of Zara’s price point (and the blazer is definitely inspired by Chanel’s tweed pieces), in comparison to her several thousand worth of accessories, it is certainly quite the contrast. Throw in a good rewear moment for good measure and you have the quintessential, “modern” princess look. Royals, they’re just like us!

Shop Kate’s Picks: