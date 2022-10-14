Say what you might about King Charles III, but the man who now sits on the throne is a devoted environmentalist. Could his sustainably-minded ways be making his way into the Royal Family’s wardrobe?

On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales (aka William and Kate Middleton) attended the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at the Copper Box Arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. For the event, Middleton had a bright blue vintage moment in a double breasted jacket from Chanel’s fall 1995 collection.. The jacket was trimmed in black pipping with large black buttons.

She wore the piece with black wide-leg slacks, black suede pumps, a small blue pendant, and gold twisted hoops from jewelry designer Spells of Love. She left her hair down in gentle waves.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

By her side, Prince William wore a back blazer over dark denim jeans, a light blue button down, and a pair of brown leather shoes.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

The Princess wears vintage very circumspectly. The last time it was noted she had worn a vintage piece was in March of this year as she and William went on a royal tour of the Caribbean, stopping in the Bahamas, Jamaica, and Belize.

Though, her recent promotion to Princess of Wales is as good a time as any to rethink her approach to dressing, and the message it sends.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

The hot red Yves Saint Laurent belted jacket is a look that Kate has allegedly been wearing since she was in college. That’s loyalty.