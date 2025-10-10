Playing Kate Moss in a movie is no small task, but Ellie Bamber is up to the challenge. Thankfully, she has Moss’s approval. In fact, the pair took the red carpet in a joint appearance to promote the film.

At the London Film Festival tonight, Moss and Bamber looked like echoes of eachother at the screening of Moss & Freud (the film chronicles the nine-month process of celebrated British artist Lucian Freud creating Moss’s portrait). Bamber, the 28-year-old who memorably played the daughter of Jake Gyllenhaal and Isla Fisher in Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals, channeled pure '90s model energy in a strapless body-con dress with a sheer overlay. It recalled images of Moss’s infamous sheer dress—but without all the NSFW details.

Moss, meanwhile, turned to another one of her most-worn outfit formulas: the shirtless suit. The model wore a decidedly baggy two-piece in a crisp white fabric. Both women styled their looks with neutral lips and relaxed blonde curls that brushed just past their shoulders. They posed on the red carpet with actor Derek Jacobi, who will portray Freud in the upcoming film.

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moss & Freud is a dramatized account of Moss’s to decision to pose nude for Freud, the legendary British painter known for his unflinchingly realist portraiture, when she was pregnant with her daughter Lila in 2002. The portrait marked a rare celebrity subject for Freud and sold for $5 million at a Christie’s auction in 2005. Moss remains close friends with Freud’s daugther, the designer Bella Freud.

Moss is also an executive producer on the project. James Lucas, who helmed the Oscar-winning short The Phone Call, directed the film. It was shot in London, and Bamber wore many of Moss’s own clothes from the aughts—including a John Galliano Union Jack coat and a sequined gown Moss wore for her The Beautiful and the Damned-themed 30th birthday.

“After watching The Phone Call I knew that James would convey the emotion in the storytelling in a fitting way, one this memoir deserves,” Moss said in a statement. “Having been involved in the project and script development from the beginning I am now very excited to see the film come to life.”