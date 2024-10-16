After one brief shining moment as a Victoria’s Secret Angel last night, Kate Moss quickly got back to her cool girl ways. The supermodel doesn’t need any TikTok primers in how to capture the “indie sleaze” aesthetic. She was there, and she reminded everyone of that fact with her after party outfit, which included a floral dress worn over patterned tights. Clearly, skinny jeans won’t be the only noughties trend experiencing a revival if Kate has anything to say about it.

Kate traded the skimpy lingerie she wore on the runway earlier in the evening for a semi-sheer floral dress that was cut on the bias. The model’s maxi dress had hints of her famous boho-meets-indie sleaze style, something only further exemplified by what she decided to wear underneath. Kate paired black heel boots with sheer lace stockings—a styling trick borrowed from the mid-aughts era. She finished off her outfit with a tailored coat, that featured a jagged, raw-edge hemline, and a black handbag.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Kate hit the Victoria’s Secret runway earlier in the evening for the first time in her career, mysteriously walking down the stage in a black bra and thong that was overlayed with a sheer lace dress.

Despite Kate being contemporaries with many of the original “Angels” like Tyra Banks and Eva Herzigová (both of whom appeared in last night’s show) she had never graced the retailer’s catwalk. That was largely due to her status as a definitive face of Calvin Klein and, well, the fact that Kate always had a little more of an edge than your typical lingerie model.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Kate wasn’t the only Moss who left their mark on last night’s event, though. Her mini-me daughter Lila appeared about half way through the show in a blush pink outfit. This too marked Lila’s first time gracing the Victoria’s Secret catwalk since she made her modeling debut with Miu Miu in 2020.

Lila was also spotted at one of the post-show events in a black suit jacket styled with a satin slip dress—an outfit that looked right out of her mom’s 2000s playbook.