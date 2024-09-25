Zoë Kravitz and Kate Moss are no strangers to making their fashion mark without going over the top. The director and model took to the front row of Anthony Vaccarello’s spring 2025 Saint Laurent collection in two very different—but equally as high-impact—monochrome looks.

Kravitz, fresh off her Blink Twice press tour, slipped into a lacy micro-mini dress. She wore nothing underneath the piece, aside from a matching black thong. Kravitz wore her hair in a slicked-back style and accessorized with pearl earrings and her diamond engagement ring. During the show and after party (where she met up with her fiancé Channing Tatum), Kravitz slung a black tuxedo jacket over her shoulders.

Moss, someone who arguably invented the sheer party dress back in the ’90s, opted for something a bit more classic during the show. But, of course, there was still plenty of see-through fabric to go around with her outfit.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The supermodel nodded to the Boho trend in a plunging black maxi dress that climaxed in a sheer princess skirt. Moss paired the low-cut piece with a blinged-out velvet blazer. She finished her outfit with stacks of chunky gold bangles, black heel boots, a red lip, and wet-look blonde hair.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Sheer fabrics have become a go-to for Vaccarello during his tenure at the helm of Saint Laurent—though last night, he presented a fairly subdued collection as an homage to Monsieur Saint Laurent—so it isn’t exactly surprising to see Kravitz and Moss have a go while in Paris. Even Moss’s 21-year-old daughter Lila dabbled in sheer style to sit front row, wearing a fully lace gown.

And, considering the brand’s post-show bash wasn’t too long after the runway spectacle, Kravitz and Moss didn’t have to rush for an outfit change.