Katie Holmes Brings Back Leather Bell Bottoms

Katie Holmes wore an all-leather outfit that was the opposite of skin tight while walking through midtown Manhattan on Tuesday night. The 43-year-old actress donned an oversized black button-down shirt with gold details. The long sleeves went just over her hands, with her red manicure peeking out from the cuffs. Under the shirt, she wore flared leather pants over a pair of silver pointed heels.

Holmes was carrying a black handbag with red lining and left her hair down over her shoulders. She was in natural makeup with a light pink lip.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Holmes recently joined the cast of the off-Broadway show The Wanderers, Deadline reports. Written by playwright Anna Ziegler, Holmes will be playing a movie star, which is very close to home for the Dawson’s Creek alumna. Her character, Julia Cheever, messages a famous Jewish novelist named Abe that tests his marriage. Previews for the show being in late January, then open to audiences at the Laura Pels Theater on February 16.

Holmes has performed on stage throughout her career, making her Broadway debut in Arthur Miller’s All My Sons in 2008, then starring in Theresa Rebeck’s Dead Accounts in 2013.

Walter McBride/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Lately, she’s been working on quite a variety of projects, and just wrote, directed, and starred in the film Alone Together, released in summer of 2022. She’s also been dating, confirming her serious relationship with musician Bobby Wooten III in April of this year. They were seen kissing in Central Park, before heading to the Guggenheim for a museum date.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This is Holmes’ first known relationship since she broke things off with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. in May of the previous year.