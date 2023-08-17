Katie Holmes Put a Downtown Spin on Meghan Markle's Favorite Tube Dress

While Katie Holmes may gravitate towards her usual sweatpants for a stroll around New York City, this week, the actress decided to change things up. And it looks like she’s taken a style cue from Royalty. On Monday, Holmes was spotted wearing the exact tube dress that Meghan Markle had worn just ten days prior.

Though they opted for the same black-and-white piece, the two stars styled their looks in very different ways. In fact, their ensembles seemed to be based, not only on their respective activities (Markle a date night and Holmes an afternoon walk), but also their geographic location.

Rather unsurprisingly, Holmes (who spends most of her time in the Big Apple with her daughter Suri Cruise) truly embodied a laidback Downtown feel with her look. She styled the maxi dress, from Australian brand Posse, with a few key city staples. Her sizable A.P.C tote added a functional flair while high-top Balenciaga sneakers perfectly rounded out the two-toned palette. The 44-year-old’s look definitely had a more casual, city feel than Markle who decided to take things in a coastal direction.

BACKGRID

Markle (who should probably earn the de facto title, Meghan of Montecito) rocked the strapless dress for date night with Prince Harry in the ritzy Californian town. The 42-year-old dressed things up with a pair of black leather sandals from Emme Parsons, sculptural Tabayer earrings, and a beaded Cult Gaia clutch. The piece is clearly not only bi-coastal, but also extremely versatile.

It seems that 2000s, Hervé Léger-style bandage dresses might be coming back into the mix. Hailey Bieber wore a version from The Row earlier this month and Holmes and Markle’s choice is also, interestingly, very popular amongst the influencer crowd.

But this isn’t the only time that Holmes and Markle have overlapped in their wardrobes. They’re both mega fans of it-girl/quiet luxury label Khaite. Holmes has frequently favored the New York brand’s cashmere bra while Markle has worn their draped bodysuit and white shorts on a number of occasions. It seems that what’s good for the Duchess is good for the gander.

Shop Katie and Meghan’s Pick: