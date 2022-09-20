Katie Holmes Kicks Off Autumn in a Luxe Cardigan

Have you been spending an inordinate amount of time staring in your closet every time you get dressed lately, struggling to figure out how to dress for this weather? Wondering if you can still pull off a sundress or if it’s time to transition to a sweater? Well, worry no further, because Katie Holmes is here and she has an announcement. We may have Punxsutawney Phil to tell us when spring is coming along, but as for autumn, that’s Holmes territory, and she has officially announced its arrival.

On Tuesday, the actress attended the Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon at Locanda Verde in NYC. For the event, Holmes wore a look by Chanel, pairing some culotte-style pants with a white tank. On top, she layered a knit cardigan from Chanel’s fall/winter 2022/23 show, featuring a floral pattern and decorative buttons. Holmes then finished off the look with some square-toed flats and a silver Chanel purse.

The look is quintessential autumn dressing, with layers in case the weather gets unruly, comforting autumnal hues, and what’s proving to be the season’s biggest shoe. Of course, Holmes has been dressing like it’s fall for months at this point. Back in July, she wore a full knit dress and cardigan, despite the fact that NYC was in the middle of a heatwave. Now, though, the weather has finally caught up to Holmes’ closet, and the actress can dress how she pleases without risking heatstroke. If you were looking for a sign to pull your sweaters out of storage, you just got it.

