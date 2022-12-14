Katie Holmes Follows Up Her Jingle Ball Look With an Unexpected Palette

After causing a bit of controversy with her outfit choices last week, Katie Holmes decided to go for a slightly safer route when she attended an event for Tod’s in New York City on Tuesday night. The actress celebrated the release of the brand’s new book, Aria d'Italia at Sant Ambroeus in a look that may not spark the same debate as her last one, but did evoke a surprising color palette.

Holmes stepped out in a brown leather maxi skirt, which she paired with a sheer, dark brown long-sleeved top. Those who don’t believe in mixing black with brown may scoff at the idea of the actress opting for a black top handle bag with the ensemble, but Holmes, of course, made it work. She finished off the outfit by throwing some unexpected color in there with a pair of bright yellow ballet flats.

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

The look comes as conversation around Holmes’ Jingle Ball outfit has increased to the point where her stylist, Brie Welch, felt the need to comment on it. “We decided the rich color and subtle bustier effect detailing of the top was elegant and would be fun if paired with jeans, creating a more youthful feel for Jingle Ball and the atmosphere there,” she told the New York Times.

As for the sneakers, they felt like the right choice given the occasion. “On the day of (and because Katie has her own effortless style that should be appreciated here), she said she wanted to wear sneakers, because it was a concert and obviously there would be a lot of dancing to Dua Lipa (and nothing is more comfortable!).” And is that not what style is about? Dressing for an occasion, but also for yourself. You may not like Holmes’ choices of a bustier top with sneakers or black and brown mixed together with some yellow thrown in, but no on can argue that Holmes isn’t absolutely dressing for herself.