To mark their Paris Fashion Week debut, Megan Skiendiel and Lara Raj are doing the opposite of coordinated girl-group dressing. At Loewe’s spring 2027 show, the Katseye members arrived in contrasting outfits that kept their singularity very much intact.

Raj wore a canary-yellow halter design replete with Loewe’s offbeat draping. The minidress was rich with wrinkles and folds, culminating in a thick knot around her neck. The 20-year-old singer, who often references her South Asian heritage in her outfits, accessorized with a Bindi made of ruby and white gemstones, stacks of gold anklets, and an early-aughts-appropriate red French pedicure.

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Skiendiel, on the other hand, took a darker—but just as interesting—approach. The 20-year-old, who went attended fashion school before turning to music, is known for her statement streaked hair and Y2K maximalism. She went big on texture, wearing the brand’s low-waisted pleated leather skirt with a slanted silhouette. Her wrap top was similarly askew, with bunches of chocolate-brown fabric creating a voluminous V-neck. To finish? Freaky slitted mules, of course.

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Notably, the pair chose not to riff off one another through sartorial sameness. Katseye, as a whole, has ebbed and flowed when it comes to uniform dressing. At the 2026 Grammys, the group struck a satisfying image in various riffs on the same red carpet gown, courtesy of Ludovic de Saint Sernin. But unlike an awards show, Paris Fashion Week is a place for originality to shine. Plus, the duo’s front-row ensembles intentionally ooze confidence and independence after a few weeks of turbulence within the girl group.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This summer, two Katseye members—Sophia Laforteza and Manon Bannerman—went on hiatus, citing mental health as the reason for the self-imposed break. The remaining members—including Raj, Skiendiel, Daniela Avanzini, and Yoonchae Jeung—are currently in the midst of their Wildworld tour, having wrapped the European leg in mid-September. After a few weeks’ break, they’ll kick off the North American leg on October 13 in Miami. What better place than Paris Fashion Week to creatively recharge—and reaffirm their individual styles?