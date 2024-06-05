Is Katy Perry In Her Hyperpop Era?

Katy Perry has a new Instagram profile picture and has been switching up her style quite a bit recently. If we’re reading the Pop Girl playbook correctly, that likely means one thing: a new KP era is imminent. Today, the hitmaker continued to tease a fresh look by way of some leather hot pants, a sheer tank, and an overall vibe that would make Charli XCX proud.

Perry took to Instagram to showcase an off-duty look alongside the caption “feelin crate hbu.” She posed in a distressed leather moto jacket with piping down the sleeves that she paired with matching tiny shorts—a stark, grungey depature from the singer who once wore a hamburger costume to the Met Gala. Coincidentally, the reigning Queen of hyperpop, Charli XCX, sported a similar moto coat just yesterday. Perry continued to edge her outfit up with angular black shades, high-heeled boots, a tousled hairdo, and silver hoop earrings with keys attached to the ends.

Just a few months ago, another pop-turned-hyperpop girl in Camila Cabello kicked off a new look by way of some unhinged street style moments and lots of “I luv it.” Perry, who hasn’t released a full length album since 2020, seems to be following in a similar vein. In April, she made an experimental statement at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, stepping out to the red carpet in a fishnet dress, racer sunglasses, and a black bikini.

@katyperry

Underneath her jacket, Perry sported a sheer tank top and an exposed black bra.

@katyperry

Perry, who flirted with the Warped Tour scene before ultimately emerging as an ultimate bubblegum pop girl, has yet to wade in the Charli XCX, 100 gecs type of pop. But if her latest outfit and profile switch-up are any indicator, it won’t be long before she hits the studio with the likes of A.G. Cook. “I just have yet to make a record from a place of feeling really happy and whole and full of love,” Perry said of her upcoming album in April.

She continued, “Sometimes artists are like, ‘Oh, that’s boring, you want to make music from kind of like a tougher place,’ but actually it’s very bright and joyful, like pure joy and fun and playful and celebratory and a party.”