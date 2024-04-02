Sheer fabric? We know, it’s getting a bit tired. But, sheer fabric that mixes three of fashion’s hottest trends? Well, Katy Perry’s latest red carpet look did just that and more in Los Angeles last night.

The hitmaker tripled down on fashion’s sheer obsession during the iHeart Radio Music Awards. She wore a see-through mesh dress from the New York label Interior that was, basically, a high-fashion beach cover-up. Perry then dabbled in a bit of lingerie dressing as she layered a stringy black bikini underneath her midi dress. The iHeart Awards are usually very laidback but, still, wearing swimwear on the red carpet is something only a seasoned pop girl could pull off.

Perry’s Interior piece not only featured sparkly details and an asymmetrical, high-low hemline. It was accented by the pinnacle of coquette-core details: bows. The side of her dress was held together by a series of ruby red ribbons that proved to be a welcomed splash of color to her otherwise monochrome outfit. From there, Perry styled her jet black hair in tousled curls and accessorized everything with Acne Studios shield sunglasses and knee-high boots from Khaite.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Later in the night, the singer met up with Miss Cowboy Carter herself. Perry posed backstage with Beyoncé who sported a vintage Versace look to accept the Innovator Award. Interestingly, the musical powerhouses each embodied a red carpet craze with their respective style moments: archival fashion and lingerie-as-outerwear.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Yes, Beyoncé’s “Midnight Cowboy” outfit continued her streak of Western-tinged method dressing. But it also spoke to celebrity fashion’s fascination with archival fashion. Her 1992 outfit, an iteration of which was modeled by Naomi Campbell on the runway, was the subject of a memorable campaign that starred top models Yasmeen Ghauri, Christy Turlington, and Claudia Schiffer.

Perry, for her part, also proved her fashion sensibilities with her look. Of course, sheer fabric has had a chokehold on Hollywood for quite some time now. However, the trend has been outpaced by a pack of celebrities—from Kristen Stewart to Charli XCX and, now, Perry—who are stripping down to their skivvies on the red carpet. And with her ruby ribbons, Perry managed to wrap up her red carpet moment in sheer style. Pun intended.