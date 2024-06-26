The dress code for Balenciaga’s latest couture show? Shirt and bra optional—at least for a certain Katy Perry. Today in Paris, Perry left the top half of her outfit at home as she took to the Spanish brand’s fall 2024 couture presentation in a not-so-average show look.

Perry, in the midst of a major style switch up ahead of her single “Woman’s World,” slipped into an oversized black coat. She popped the collar of her coat for some added drama and then went sans shirt. The styling choice flashed a considerable amount of the singer’s abs before the rest of her look finished off with a pair of ultra low-rise tights (which Perry explained were carefully positioned to hide her C-section scar). Of course, these weren’t your typical stockings. In true Demna for Balenciaga fashion, Perry’s pants were slashed with holes and tears throughout and extended into a pointed-toe heel boot. The singer topped off her outfit with a slicked-back hairdo, dewy glam, and cat-eye Balenciaga sunglasses.

“I had a few options, It’s my first Balenciaga show,” Perry told reporters of her outfit. “I wanted to be streamlined, sexy, sensual. Simple but chic.” The star continued, “I wanted to wear my nylon right above my C-section scar. This is where I birthed a child, so everyone can just,” she said while flashing a peace sign.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The announcement of Perry’s “Woman’s World” has coincided with a big switch up within her personal wardrobe. And yesterday, the singer had perhaps her most buzzed-about look when she hit Paris in a custom Balenciaga mini dress designed with a 500-foot train. The twist? The entire lyrics of her latest single were printed on the backside of the train.

It’s Katy Perry’s world, and we’re lucky to be living in it.