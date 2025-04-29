When Chanel calls, Keira Knightley answers. The actor and long-time Chanel muse touched down in Como, Italy, today for the French maison’s Cruise 2026 runway show held at the historic luxury hotel, Villa d’Este.

Knightley picked out a floor-length white dress from the brand’s fall 2025 collection for the occasion. The actor’s crewneck dress was rather simple in shape—long, bell sleeves that led to a floor-length maxi skirt—but was elevated with key details. A thick pearl belt with gold accents added some shape. Seven black bows throughout the bodice added a playful touch to the ensemble. Knightley finished everything off with black glasses and a natural hair and makeup look.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Joining Knightley in Italy were fellow Chanel ambassadors and friends of the brand, including Lupita Nyong’o, Margaret Qualley, Fernanda Torres, and directors Luca Guadagnino and Sofia Coppola.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Like the fall 2025 season, this Chanel collection was created by an in-house design team following the departure of Virginie Viard in June 2024. Former Bottega Veneta designer Matthieu Blazy was announced as the brand’s new artistic director in late 2024 and will stage his hotly anticipated debut during Paris Fashion Week in October 2025. We’ll have to wait until then to see if Knightley continues to make her way onto the Chanel front row under Blazy, but considering her legacy with the brand, she’ll most likely be front and center for the designer’s debut.