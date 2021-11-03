Kendall Jenner may be one of the most in-demand models of the moment, but there was a time when she was simply known as “Kim Kardashian’s kid sister.” Over the past 15 years, though, Jenner has proven she’s a household name herself, making headlines from both the catwalk and the red carpet. From completely see-through dresses to twinning moments with her sister, Kylie, Kendall has had more red carpet showstoppers than one can count. So, as we wait for her to wow us once again, let’s take a look back at Kendall’s best red carpet moments throughout the last decade and a half.

2021: Met Gala Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kendall Jenner wore a Givenchy gown inspired by Audrey Hepburn in the 1964 film, My Fair Lady to the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

2020: Love Magazine Party David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier set, Jenner attended the Love Magazine LFW Party on February 17, 2020 in London, England.

2019: Emmy Awards Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a latex dress from Richard Quinn's Spring 2020 runway, Kendall Jenner attended the 71st Emmy Awards on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

2019: #MovingLove Dinner David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jenner wore a gray belted Prada jacket and studded loafers to the #MOVINGLOVE dinner on July 15, 2019 in London, England.

2019: amfAR Cannes Gala Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images Jenner wore a pink tiered dress from the Giambattista Valli x H&M collection to the amfAR Cannes Gala on May 23, 2019 in Cap d'Antibes, France

2019: amfAR Cannes Gala Afterparty Dave Benett/amfAR/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jenner wore a silk tiger-printed mini dress by De La Valli to the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 afterparty on May 23, 2019 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

2019: Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Both wearing Versace, Kendall Jenner attended the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City with her little sister, Kylie Jenner.

2019: Tiffany & Co. Flagship Store Launch Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a pink silk taffeta mini dress from Ingie Paris Spring 2019, Jenner attended the Tiffany & Co. Flagship Store Launch on April 04, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

2019: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a dress from Rami Kadi's Spring 2019 collection, Jenner attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

2018: The Fashion Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Jenner wore a gold, see-through Julien MacDonald dress to the Fashion Awards 2018 on December 10, 2018 in London, England.

2018: Revolve Awards Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a black, feathered LPA mini dress, Jenner attended the 2nd Annual #REVOLVEawards on November 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2018: Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party Steven Ferdman/WireImage/Getty Images Kendall Jenner wore Vera Wang Fall 2018 long-sleeved structured top and dramatically wide-legged pants to the Harper's Bazaar Icons Party on September 7, 2018 in New York City.

2018: CFDA Fashion Awards Michael Stewart/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a lavender feathered Alexandre Vauthier Couture dress, Jenner attended the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 4, 2018 in New York City.

2018: Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil) Screening at the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a tulle tiered dress from Schiaparelli Fall 2017 Haute Couture collection, Kendall Jenner attended the screening of Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil) during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, France.

2018: Chopard Secret Night at the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jenner wore a completely see-through Alexandre Vauthier Fall 2016 Couture mini dress to the Chopard Secret Night during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on May 11, 2018 in Cannes, France.

2018: Met Gala Jackson Lee/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing an off-the-shoulder Off-White jumpsuit, Jenner attended the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

2018: Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers Event Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a beaded white mini dress from Elie Saab’s Spring 2018 collection, Jenner attended the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event and Believe In Dreams campaign launch on May 3, 2018 in New York City.

2018: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Jenner wore a black mini dress with statement sleeves by Redemption to the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

2018: 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a black high-low Giambattista Valli gown, Jenner attended the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

2017: Harper's Bazaar Icons Event Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images Jenner wore a Dolce & Gabbana black tulle dress to the 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons event on September 8, 2017 in New York City.

2017: Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Kendall Jenner wore a floral Dolce & Gabbana mini dress to the Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on June 3, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey

2017: Fashion for Relief Event at the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Kendall Jenner paired an Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture one-sleeved black crop top with a dramatic train with a pair of cutoff shorts by the brand for the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2017 in Cannes, France.

2017: 120 Battements Par Minutes (120 Beats Per Minute) Premiere at the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic/Getty Images Jenner wore a Giambattista Valli one-sleeved dress to the 120 Battements Par Minutes (120 Beats Per Minute) screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France.

2017: Chopard Space Party Gisela Schober/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a Ralph & Russo Spring 2017 Couture white column dress, Jenner attended the Chopard Space Party on May 19, 2017, in Cannes, France.

2017: Met Gala J. Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kendall Jenner wore a black see-through La Perla dress to the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

2017: Harper's Bazaar 150th Anniversary Event Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a long-sleeved v-neck gown from Redemption, Kendall Jenner attended the Harper's Bazaar 150th Anniversary Event on April 19, 2017 in New York City.

2017: Harper's Bazaar Celebrates 150 Most Fashionable Women Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jenner wore a black lace slip dress by La Perla to Harper's Bazaar Celebrates 150 Most Fashionable Women on January 27, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.

2017: 74th Annual Golden Globes Afterparty Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing an orange Paule Ka strapless gown, Kendall Jenner attended NBCUniversal's 74th Annual Golden Globes Afterparty on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Afterparty Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Kendall Jenner wore an Camilla and Marc white slip dress to the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Afterparty on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France.

2016: Harper's Bazaar Celebrates 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jenner wore an off the shoulder Marchesa gown to Harper's Bazaar Celebrates 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' on September 9, 2016 in New York City.

2016: Chopard Wild Party at The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kendall Jenner wore an Elie Saab Haute Couture white lace dress with feathered sleeves to the Chopard Wild Party as part of The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2016 in Cannes, France.

2017: From The Land And The Moon (Mal De Pierres) Screening at the Annual 69th Cannes Film Festival Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a long-sleeved see-through dress by Roberto Cavalli Couture, Jenner attended a screening of From The Land And The Moon (Mal De Pierres) at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2016 in Cannes, France.

2017: Magnum Doubles Party at the Annual 69th Cannes Film Festival Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a chiffon Versace gown, Kendall Jenner attended the Magnum Doubles Party at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France.

2016: Met Gala George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a cut-out Atelier Versace gown, Jenner attended the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.

2016: MTV Movie Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Jenner wore a black high-low Balmain dress to the 2016 MTV Movie Awards on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California.

2015: American Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kendall Jenner wore a custom Bryan Hearns black mini dress at the 2015 American Music Awards on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

2015: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images Jenner wore a shimmering Versace gown with a high slit to the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 10, 2015 in New York City.

Vogue: 95th Anniversary Party Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a black strapless Ulyana Sergeenko Fall 2015 dress, Kendall Jenner attended the Vogue 95th Anniversary Party on October 3, 2015 in Paris, France.

2015: Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kendall Jenner wore a white halter-top Calvin Klein maxi dress to the 2015 Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party on September 16, 2015 in New York City.

2015: Paper Towns Screening Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kendall Jenner wore a Zimmermann maroon blouse and skirt to the a screening of Paper Towns on July 18, 2015 in West Hollywood, California

2015: ESPY Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kendall Jenner wore a sheer black Alexandre Vauthier at the 2015 ESPYS on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

2015: Fragrance Foundation Awards Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kendall Jenner wore a one-sleeve red Halston Heritage dress to the 2015 Fragrance Foundation Awards on June 17, 2015 in New York City.

2015: 69th Annual Tony Awards Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a pink velvet Calvin Klein mini dress, Kendall Jenner attended the 69th Annual Tony Awards on June 7, 2015 in New York City.

2015: amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala George Pimentel/amfAR15/WireImage/Getty Images Kendall Jenner wore a purple Calvin Klein gown to amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala on May 21, 2015 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

2015: Youth Premiere at the 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a black crop top and maxi skirt by Azzedine Alaia, Jenner attended the Youth premiere during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2015 in Cannes, France.

2015: Billboard Music Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kendall Jenner wore Balmain x HM to the 2015 Billboard Music Awards on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2015: Met Gala Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Kendall Jenner wore a green crystal Calvin Klein gown to "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.

2015: amfAR New York Gala Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty Images Kendall Jenner wore asymmetric red dress Romona Keveza dress to the 2015 amfAR New York Gala on February 11, 2015 in New York City.

2014: British Fashion Awards Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Kendall Jenner wore a black and white Emilio Pucci jumpsuit to the British Fashion Awards on December 1, 2014 in London, England.

2014: American Music Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kendall Jenner wore a black and white sheer Yigal Azrouël Spring 2014 dress to the 2014 American Music Awards on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

2014: Harper's Bazaar Icons Celebration Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a silk white Octavio Carlin halter dress, Jenner attended the Harper's Bazaar Icons Celebration on September 5, 2014 in New York City.

2014: MTV Video Music Awards picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Wearing an Alon Livne mesh top and trouser, Kendall Jenner attended the MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California on August 24, 2014.

2014: Teen Choice Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a white silk Oriett Domenech Spring 2014 top and trousers, Kendall Jenner attended the 2014 Teen Choice Awards on August 10, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

2014: Vogue Foundation Gala Julien M. Hekimian/French Select/Getty Images Kendall Jenner wore a green Balmain dress to the Vogue Foundation Gala on July 9, 2014 in Paris, France.

2014: MuchMusic Video Awards George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Kendall Jenner wore a Fausto Puglisi thigh-split dress to the 2014 MuchMusic Video Awards on June 15, 2014 in Toronto, Canada.

2014: 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a black and white Chanel Resort 2014 dress, Kendall Jenner attended the Opening Ceremony and the Grace of Monaco premiere during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2014 in Cannes, France.

2014: Met Gala Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jenner wore a pink strapless, mermaid dress from Topshop to the 'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City.

2013: American Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a white ensemble from Keepsake, Jenner attended the 2013 American Music Awards on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

2012: The Hunger Games Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kendall Jenner wore a animal print mini dress to The Hunger Games premiere on March 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California

2012: Project X Premiere Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images Jenner wore a purple Motel Rocks long-sleeved mini dress to the premiere of Project X on February 29, 2012 in Hollywood, California.

2011: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 Premiere John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a blush pink mini dress, Jenner attended The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 premiere on November 14, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

2011: Teen Choice Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a structured, purple Aurelio Costarella dress, Jenner attended the 2011 Teen Choice Awards on August 7, 2011 in Universal City, California.

2011: People's Choice Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a tan, one-shoulder Bebe dress with a large black belt, Kendall Jenner attended the 2011 People's Choice Awards on January 5, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

2010: Variety's 4th Annual Power Of Youth Event Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Jenner kept things simple in a white top and black mini skirt for Variety's 4th Annual Power Of Youth Event on October 24, 2010 in Hollywood, California.