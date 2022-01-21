A word of caution if you head over to Kendall Jenner’s Instagram feed: You may be in for some shivers. On Thursday, the 26-year-old model posted a series of photos of herself clad in a simple black string bikini and a pair of knee-high Miu Miu boots covered in fur. As if that outfit wasn’t notable enough, she also happened to be wearing it while romping around in several inches of snow in Aspen, Colorado. (Her explanation: “Wim Hof said ice baths.”) While she’s worn at least four additional outfits in the last two days, Jenner’s latest definitely takes the cake. Her previous Aspen post, featuring a much more traditional wintertime look in the form of a metallic puffer, got more than five million likes, whereas the bikini pic has so far racked up almost double.

Jenner pulled a similar move back in 2018, though wisely added layer of a giant furry hat. Her caption, “copied [her older sister] Kourtney,” was a nod to the fact that for the Kardashian-Jenners, the look is something of a family tradition. (Make of that what you will.) Kourtney has posted two such photos over the last few years, following in the footsteps of her older sister Kim. As usual, the latter was ahead of the game: She first braved the cold back in 2015, wearing a relatively practical “furkini” that did not please the folks at PETA. Fortunately, Jenner’s Miu Miu boots are faux fur.

With two months of winter left to go, there’s ample time for Jenner’s sisters to join in what they evidently consider the frigid fun. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa recently experimented with a similar look, though understandably abstained from following in the Kardashian-Jenner footsteps by wearing it in the snow.