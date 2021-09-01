Supermodel Kendall Jenner has just added a new title to her LinkedIn profile. Jenner has been the first-ever creative director at retailer FWRD, and apparently, this is no fluff gig — in a press release, her new job description includes being “in charge of the look and feel of the site, curation of brands sold on the site, monthly edits of must-have trends, styles, and looks, as well as marketing ideas, brand partnerships and brand activations.” Well, she is Kris Jenner’s daughter.

Jenner said she is “incredibly fortunate” to partner with FWRD. “As FWRD’s Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site’s offering with emerging designers and brands.” The retailer’s Co-CEO and co-founder Michael Mente called her a “perfect choice” for the gig, and CBO Raissa Gerona praised her as “epitome of luxury fashion;” both execs correctly noted that Jenner is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry.

It would be easy to react with cynicism to this news — after all, Jenner doesn’t need the exposure of such a high-profile gig in the fashion industry, and the term “curation” has become an oft-derided vacuous buzzword. But putting aside any dubiety, the partnership could yield some interesting innovations in the luxury fashion space, particularly for emerging designers and those who have been traditionally marginalized in the industry, who are looking to expand their marketing beyond social media.

Jenner has a great change to stock designers that aren’t available at FWRD’s biggest competitors. If she’s looking to add the “next wave of must-have designers and trends in the market,” she could start some with experimental brands in her own wardrobe. Jenner has worn niche designers like Birthday Girl Shop, Peet Dullaert, Charlotte Knowles, and Vex Clothing; these are just a few brands we’d love to see become more accessible to customers. Hopefully, this partnership will give such designers a chance to be seen and sold to a greater audience.

The announcement came with a gorgeous campaign photoset lensed by Glen Luchford, see the photos below.

Photo: Glen Luchford for FRWD. Styling: Carlos Nazario.

