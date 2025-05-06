Did besties Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber check in with each other before the 2025 Met Gala? Because both California queens were clearly on the same wavelength while interpreting the “Tailored for You” dress code. Both opted for a classic suit jacket, no shirt, and a heaping portion of diamonds. Yet, both managed to do the look in their own specific way.

Bieber wore a double-breasted Saint Laurent tuxedo jacket with wide lapels as a dress. This being Bieber, there were no pants to be found. (She’s a leading light in the “no pants” dressing movement, after all. In place of a shirt, she wore a Tiffany necklace glistening with an untold number of diamonds. It was paired with matching cocktail rings and a bracelet. The only other accessory was a white pocket square. Appropriately, her hair and glam were kept simple and classic.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bieber’s pair of platform Pleasers certainly stole the show. But this was perhaps Bieber’s most understated Met Gala look yet. It’s certainly a far cry from the time she wore an exposed thong dress (to be fair, that was for the “Camp” edition of the annual gala).

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenner was in similar waters, though her look from the British label Torishéju was a bit more complicated. Her diamond choker was notably bigger. She also wore her jacket with a matching longline skirt. Panels of fabric from the front of her jacket were gathered around the back and tied into something of a mini-train. Still, this was likely Jenner’s most demure Met Gala look ever. That’s not much of a surprise, considering her personal style over the past year or so has been the epitome of quiet luxury.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The dress code this year called for an emphasis on tailoring and the influence of the black Dandy in fashion—but it was also a decree for each attendee to channel their own personal style. Both Bieber and Jenner managed to do that (one with their penchant for pantsless looks, the other with their stealth-wealth flair), and yet both clearly looked like they were pulling from the same mood board.