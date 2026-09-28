Kendall Jenner Embraces La Vie en Beige in Paris

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi made their first official public appearance together this weekend. Well, sort of. Jenner walked in the Bottega Veneta show at Milan Fashion Week while Elordi watched on. It was an uncharacteristically buzzy moment for the notoriously private pair. But fashion month stops for no one, and Jenner is now onto the next obligation—arriving at Paris Fashion Week in an inconspicuous all-beige outfit.

On Monday, the supermodel was spotted walking through the rainy Parisian sidewalks in minimalist well-tailored separates that exuded French-girl sophistication. She wore an ivory blazer with sharp lapels and cream-toned slacks that matched her slouchy Chanel flap bag. To finish, she slipped on pointy-toed flats, Side Eye sunglasses, and a blink-and-you’d-miss-it wristwatch.

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The solo outing comes just days after Jenner closed the Bottega Veneta show in Milan, with rumored boyfriend Jacob Elordi sitting front row. Elordi, who is himself a brand ambassador and a longtime lover of Bottega’s Intrecciato weave bags, was spotted taking film photos of Jenner as she strutted by him in a billowing black dress. For extra reunion energy, seated next to Elordi was Jenner’s longtime friend, Tyler, The Creator.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images Courtesy of Bottega Veneta INFO 1/2

This marked the first time Elordi has sat front row at a Jenner show during their relationship, which explains his excitement. When she passed by him again during the finale walk, he made a visible whoa expression and stealthily stashed his camera away.

Bottega Veneta was Jenner’s first runway of the spring 2027 season, and later tonight, she’ll appear in L’Oréal’s annual empowerment-themed Paris show, where she has been a headlining ambassador for years. The beauty brand’s open-air runways are larger than typical fashion shows, with cheering audiences as opposed to rows of restrained A-listers. Kris Jenner, for one, regularly comes to support. Will Elordi continue his front-row streak and join her this year? Unlikely. But he’ll always have the Bottega Veneta film photos.