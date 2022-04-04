Some might look to Punxsutawney Phil for information on when spring will come and bring warm weather, there are other signs one can look to for information about when it’s time to switch over your closet and pull out those summer whites—street style stars. Take one look at your favorite models and celebs and it’ll clear when warm weather dressing is upon us. Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen less jeans and overcoats and a whole lot of leg, and now, Kendall Jenner, has officially announced it sundress weather.

Over the weekend, the model spent some time in Las Vegas—not for the Grammys which were also being held in the city—but to promote her tequila brand, 818. On Saturday, Jenner spent the day at the Tao Beach Dayclub in the perfect look for the occasion, a white boatneck mini dress from Maisie Wilen with a blue and black design across the front. She kept the styling fairly simple when it came to the rest of her ensemble, pairing the dress with PVC sandal heels from Amina Muaddi and a light blue mini Cleo Prada bag that played off the design of the dress perfectly. Jenner also managed to support her sister, Kim Kardashian, with her outfit, adding a pair of sunglasses from Kardashian’s collaboration with Carolina Lemke to complete the look.

Of course, it’s a bit warmer in Vegas than in other parts of the country, so you may want to grab a jacket before heading out in your own little white dress, but Jenner’s look is absolutely a sign that we’ve made it through the winter months, and we have many sundresses to look forward to in our future.