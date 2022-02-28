Kendall Jenner and her red hair have made their way to Paris just in time for the next leg of fashion month. The model first debuted the new hair color at last week’s Prada show and now is continuing to sport the look as she enters into Paris Fashion Week, meaning the red might be here to stay.

On Sunday, Jenner was seen walking around the French city in an all-black, very Parisian-appropriate look—a tight halter dress with a little knit cardigan and a pair of knee-high Gia Borghini boots. The model’s red hair provided a bit of a contrast to the otherwise monochrome ensemble.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

On Monday, Jenner was spotted again, this time in a much more casual outfit, one that truly embraces the model’s inner horse girl. While strolling around the city, Jenner wore a pair of straight leg jeans, with a black turtleneck and brown leather bomber jacket on top. She finished off the look with some brown Louboutin boots, and a hat from the horse racing fashion brand Siegelman Stable.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

While initially, one may have thought Jenner’s red hair was simply a temporary choice for Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada’s show, it seems she is very much embracing the new look for now. Of course, it’s unclear how long this stage will last, but it may be time to say goodbye to brunette Jenner.