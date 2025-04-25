Forget The Row’s Margaux—Kendall Jenner seems to prefer the cult brand’s newer Marlo bag these days. Jenner, seen leaving a L’Oréal photo shoot in Paris yesterday, toted the Marlo, a more casual twist on the popular Margaux, after debuting the chic style just a few weeks ago.

Jenner’s outfit otherwise featured a scoop-neck knit sweater that was just low enough to show off the white tee she layered underneath. She tied in the palette of her It bag with black glasses, dress pants that featured a slight flare, and dark brown loafers. The shoes were also from The Row, of course.

Best Image / BACKGRID

In March, Jenner wore her Marlo tote for the first time publicly when leaving a photo shoot in the French capital. On that occasion, the model paired it with a structured wool coat from Bottega Veneta, blue jeans, and black ballet slippers.

In true The Row fashion, the bag has a certain “If you know, you know” factor. Of course, there’s hardly any branding on the accessory, but Jenner clearly likes it that way. The clean lines of the Marlo, which retails for a cool $5,600, are the perfect complement to Jenner’s model-off-duty style that’s full of cashmere sweaters, simple trousers, and flat-sole shoes.

There’s always going to be a certain crowd that collects the Hermès Kelly and Birkin (Jenner owns a few of those status bags too), but the model certainly sees The Row’s accessories as her own type of heirlooms.