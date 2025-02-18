Kim Kardashian Rehearsed For SNL In a Nude Body Stocking and a Fur

Kim Kardashian delivered her surprisingly funny monologue in a neon pink bodysuit from Balenciaga when she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2021. Four years on, it seems she still has a thing for exercising her comedy chops in that particular silhouette. Kardashian dropped by for a camera during SNL50 anniversary special and revealed she rehearsed for her sketch in a decidedly editorial look.

During the actual show, Kim wore a sparkly princess dress for the “Lawrence Welk” sketch with Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Ana Gasteyer, and Scarlett Johansson. They played Robert Goulet and The Maharelle Sisters. During rehearsals, however, she wore a nude illusion look was basically one long body stocking that featured built-in high heels. Of course, the apex influencer has worn countless iterations of this particular catsuit over the years, so it’s no surprise she’d repurpose the silhouette for the SNL celebration. An Aspen-worthy fur coat placed over top made sure she was prepared for the snowy Manhattan weather.

@kimkardashian

Everyone else in the rehearsal, including Johansson, seemed to be dressed for comfort, but if this is what it takes to get Kim’s comedy juices flowing, we’ll respect the process.

@kimkardashian

Kardashian’s body stocking wasn’t her only Balenciaga outfit of the weekend. She picked out a disco ball dress from the Spanish brand to wear on the step and repeat. The piece modeled to the reality star’s figure and featured a corseted bodice.

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

According to sources, Kardashian mingled with her former boyfriend and SNL star Pete Davidson at an after-party following the anniversary special—though allegedly things between the two were platonic. The exes began first sparked dating rumors in October 2021 before parting ways in August 2022.

Davidson also had a role in Sunday’s special, appearing as part of John Mulaney’s musical sketch and in his own segment alongside Laraine Newman, “Chad in 8H.” “[Pete] has nothing but love and respect for Kim,” an insider said of the pair’s friendship following their brief interaction on Sunday. “He hopes everyone can move on.”