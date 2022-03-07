Over the past few months, Kim Kardashian has worn every iteration of a classic Demna-era Balenciaga look possible. From the bright pink velvet jacket she donned ahead of her Saturday Night Live debut, to the all black, face-covered Met Gala look, no stone has been left unturned. So, when Kim spent her trip to Milan last week in Prada, it seemed like maybe she’d exhausted the Balenciaga lookbook and there was nowhere left to go, so she was moving on and into the arms of Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada. But at the Balenciaga fall 2022 ready-to-wear show on Sunday, Kim proved she’s still Balenciaga strong, and there’s no end in sight to the lengths the pair will go together.

Kim arrived to the presentation covered from chin to toes in Balenciaga-logo caution tape, leaving only her head and hands free. The silhouette was classic Balenciaga, with tape covered pointed-toe boots, an aggressively synched waist, and even the brand’s ubiquitous Hourglass Bag covered to match. As Kim entered the venue, the tape rubbed together with every step emitting a squeaking, as noted by New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman, who also revealed Kim was scared to sit down in the DIY ensemble, due to the fear of the tape ripping.

Once the show began and turned the room into a life-size snow globe, a doppelgänger of Kim faced the wind and walked the runway in her own taped look. The brand later revealed the rolls of Balenciaga tape will be for sale, so others can recreate the outfit as well. Kim gave a bit of a sneak peak of her own mummification on Instagram, revealing she wore black garments underneath, which she had to be physically cut out of after the show.

But Kim was hardly the centerpiece of this pointed presentation, which Georgia-born Demna dedicated to “to fearlessness, to resistance, and to the victory of love and peace.” As other show goers around Kim donned the oversized Ukraine flag shirts placed on every seat, Kim remained in her tape, making a moment Demna organized to allow for a moment of reflection on the current war in Ukraine into one about the strength of Kim’s bladder.

