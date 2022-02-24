Kim Kardashian Puts Her Own Spin on Prada Menswear

Are pantaleggings officially a trend of the past? After months of Kim Kardashian’s tour de Balenciaga, culminating in a brand campaign of her own, it seems like the multi-hyphenate is finally ready to step away from face masks, strict monochrome, and Demna, and right into the arms of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. Kim is currently visiting Milan for fashion week, and attending her first-ever Prada show, and she celebrated the occasion by completely embracing the brand.

On Thursday, Kim showed up to Prada in a lime green leather boiler suit from the brand’s fall 2022 menswear show. Kim buttoned up the piece and topped it with a gray, broad-shouldered leather coat from the same collection. The result is a very oversized look, pooling at her feet and bunching at her hands, a far cry from her impossibly tight Balenciaga bodysuits of the past. Kim finished off the look with a slicked back bun and a pair of silver sunglasses, which she kept on as she supported her sister, Kendall Jenner, from the front row.

The show was the second time in just two days we’ve seen Kim in Prada, and more specifically a boiler suit, as she has doubled-up on the trend during her time in Milan. On Wednesday, the Skims founder stepped out in another jumpsuit from that same menswear collection. The time, she opted to keep the caramel-colored nappa leather suit unbuttoned, showing off her black Prada triangle bra underneath.

Taking a quick break from the boiler suits on Wednesday night, Kim still kept her leather streak going when she stepped out in an all-black look. The beauty mogul wore tight black leather pants and a wrap around collared shirt as she took a phone call on the streets of Milan. Unlike her other two fashion week ensembles, this one hugged her curves perfectly, likely because it didn’t come from a menswear collection.

Kim’s switch from Balenciaga to Prada is an interesting one, especially following her recent campaign with the former brand. That being said, it isn’t too surprising considering the now-monogamous Demna’s close creative relationship with Kim’s ex-Kanye West. Kim and Kanye have seemingly been at odds lately, so Kim’s outfit choices could represent a stylistic declaration of independence.

Despite the switch, though, it’s important to note that Kim didn’t stray too far from the aesthetic she established during her run with Balenciaga. While her go-to pieces previously were tighter and slightly more streamlined, Kim is still opting for almost completely monochrome looks, lots of leather, and statement jackets. She is also sticking to repetition, wearing similar looks in different colors, and keeping her styling consistent. So, while the brand is new, the underlying ethos largely remains the same. Now, the question is whether this switch-up was simply for the Prada show, or if it will last past Milan Fashion Week, but it seems like the next era in Kim’s style evolution has officially arrived.

