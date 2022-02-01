Kim Kardashian has made her ties to Balenciaga (extra) official. Six months into adopting head-to-toe Demna designs as her uniform, the 41-year-old mogul is now the star of its latest campaign. The second installment of this season’s ongoing ad campaign also features returning stars Justin Bieber and Isabelle Huppert, as well as two newcomers, the models Marie-Agnès Diene and Tommy Blue. Stef Mitchell photographed each in the spaces where they live and work—at home in Calabasas and Paris for Kardashian and Huppert, respectively, and in L.A. at his favorite studio for Bieber. In a true show of Demna’s love for Kardashian, she’s the only face to earn a post on Balenciaga’s Instagram feed, which is at the moment otherwise entirely blank.

Kardashian’s campaign finds her in true form (aka taking a selfie). She’s seated on a couch in her infamously minimalist mansion wearing a fitted top and leggings, accessorized with a pair of statement sock booties and a key-lime monogrammed Le Cagole shoulder bag in crocodile calfskin. (Balenciaga is one of many fur-free maisons, but continues to use leather.) She totes a black version of the bag in another photo featuring a leopard-print coat, and a white crocodile Hourglass bag worn with more head-to-toe black in another.

Photo by Stef Mitchell, courtesy of Balenciaga.

Photo by Stef Mitchell, courtesy of Balenciaga.

Kardashian first established her passion for Balenciaga last summer, wearing a series of all-black looks that culminated with a faceless black ensemble at the Met Gala in September. Since then, she’s proven to have a Balenciaga look for every occasion, including to celebrate passing the “baby bar” exam. She isn’t alone in her dedication to the house: Her soon-to-be-ex-husband Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) also has a close relationship to Demna (formerly known as Demna Gvasalia), who recently came on board to the Yeezy x Gap collab. Meanwhile, Ye’s girlfriend Julia Fox has also notably started sporting the house from head to toe.