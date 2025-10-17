Kim Kardashian’s foray into acting continues with Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair, a nutty drama series about a pack of female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to start their own company. At the Los Angeles premiere last night, Kardashian brought her own brand of glamour to the red carpet, offering a refined take on sheer dressing befitting of aspiring Hollywood royalty.

Kardashian slipped into a floor-length gown from designer Daniel Roseberry’s spring 2025 couture collection for Schiaparelli. Although the Skims mogul has worn her fair share of sheer on the red carpet, this outfit was one of the more tame interpretations we’ve seen from the star. The sleeveless ensemble featured a nude-illusion bodice with black contrast stitching that highlighted Kardashian’s waist. In true Schiaparelli fashion, the dress’s skirt was akin to art. It featured deep folds and drapes in a mermaid-style silhouette with a slight train.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kardashian’s beauty choices were just as glamorous. She wore her hair in an updo with curls. Makeup was tame and classic with a glossy lip and glowing skin. She finished the look with diamond earrings and a black manicure. The actor was joined on the red carpet by her mom, Kris Jenner, and co-stars Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash, and Matthew Noszka.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

All’s Fair is Kardashian’s latest addition to the “acting” section of her IMDb page. She also appeared in Murphy’s American Horror Story: Delicate where she played a publicist. She’s also racked up a number of cameos, including in Drop Dead Diva, Disaster Movie, and voicing something named “Qurchhhh” on American Dad.

In All’s Fair Kardashian takes on the role of a high-power lawyer, who goes toe-to-toe with Sarah Paulson’s character as they squabble over a nasty divorce. The subject matter lent itself to a suiting moment on the red carpet last night, a nod to the method dressing trend that’s popular among actors right now. Instead, Kardashian played by her own rules and returned to a signature she’s oh-so versed in: pure, unbridled Kardashian glamour.