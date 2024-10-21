Kim Kardashian Is Practically Shrink Wrapped Into Her Birthday Dress

Kim Kardashian just completely redefined the phrase “Birthday suit.” The Skims mogul celebrated her 44th trip around the sun last night like only she could: enjoying a high-fashion birthday cake while wearing a completely sheer latex dress.

Kim interpreted the “Birthday suit” quite literally, wearing a nude PVC dress from Diesel that molded to her figure. The bodice of Kim’s dress featured a slightly darker skin-tone fabric compared to the fully sheer makeup of her maxi skirt.

Kim has always gone big for her special day—last year, she wore a bold red patchwork dress from Balenciaga—and this nude illusion number is no different. From its corset-shaped bodice to the fitted PVC skirt, it was just about as close to nude as one could get while still wearing actual clothing.

@kimkardashian

Like a true style icon, Kim even made sure that her birthday cake was fashion-themed. She and her guests tasted a Maison Margiela-style desert that referenced the brand’s numeric logo.

Of course, Kim spent perhaps the most talked-about moment of her 43rd year in a custom Margiela look designed by John Galliano during the Met Gala. She wore a metallic corset—that snatched here waist to oblivion—and chainmail skirt, both of which referenced one of Galliano’s landmark ’90s collections.

@kimkardashian

The night prior to her birthday party, Kim joined her sisters (and, basically, all of Hollywood) at the Academy Museum Gala. The Skims founder went pantsless in a sultry bridal look from Thierry Mugler’s spring 1998 couture show. She wore a plunging white corset top, that perfectly framed her Tiffany & Co. necklace, a floor-length duster, and plastic heels. Kylie, who donned a sheer couture dress of her own during the gala, was also decked out in Mugler’s spring 1998 collection.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Given that Kim’s actual birthday falls on a Monday, it’s likely that this past weekend was the extent of her birthday festivites. But, given her track record, who’s to say she won’t pull out one final fashion statement to enjoy the last few minutes of 43.

Shop Kim’s Birthday Suit: