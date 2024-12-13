Not even a foot injury could stop Kim Kardashian from attending the grand opening of her Skims flagship store in New York—or, from wearing a pair of clear heels while doing so, for that matter. The apex influencer gathered a glitzy crowd last night to celebrate the debut of her shape-wear brand’s new retail space located along Fifth Avenue. The mobility scooter she rode in on, due to a recent foot injury, likely wasn’t part of the business plan.

Still, Kim stepped out in one of her signature body-con looks: a plunging zip-up bustier that she matched with skin-tight pants. She wore her jet black hair in wispy bangs (that went far past her eye line) and slipped into a pair of heeled PVC shoes despite her ailment.

It was a very Victoria Beckham move—after a similar foor injury last year, Posh was seen walking around on crutches while wearing heels—which might explain why the two are close friends. Kardashian did change into a pair of flat-sole boots later in the evening, however.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Joining Kardashian and Skims Co-Founder & CEO Jens Grede out on Fifth Avenue (including hoards of onlooking fans) were friends and former or current campaign stars. The likes of Cardi B, Ice Spice, Paris Hilton, Teyana Taylor, Tate McRae, Ashley Graham, and FKA Twigs all showed their support.

Many of the evening’s guests—including Cardi, Ice Spice, and Hilton—opted for bold animal print looks. Of course, Skims’s signature products were also a favorite among guests like McRae and Graham.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Skims, which reached a valuation of over $4 billion in 2023, now finds itself in luxe company on Fifth Avenue. The space, which was once home to a Versace boutique, is situated right next to Cartier’s sprawling storefront and near brands like Ferragamo, Tag Heuer, and Nike. Skims’s flagship features four floors dedicated to its shape and loungewear offerings with one section dedicated solely to collaborations with Dolce & Gabbana and North Face.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images