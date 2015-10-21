While these days, Kim Kardashian is the queen of the red carpet, always showing up in figure-hugging looks straight from the runway, that wasn’t always the case. Kim has been in front of the cameras for about 15 years, but it took some trail and error (and a marriage to Kanye West) for her to really find her style footing. These days, she’s known to turn out a look, whether it’s a monochrome all-Balenciaga moment, or a Versace chainmail dress that hugs her in all the right places. As we wait for her to step out in her next headline-making look, let’s take a peek back at the long journey Kim took to become the style icon she is today.

2021: Hosting Saturday Night Live Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Kim wore a crushed velvet turtleneck jumpsuit from Balenciaga to deliver her monologue on Saturday Night Live on October 9, 2021 in New York City.

2021: Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim wore a full Balenciaga look to the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing an Alexander McQueen Spring 2003 gown, Kim attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California with then-husband, Kanye West.

2019: E! People's Choice Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim wore a vintage Versace snakeskin dress to the E! People's Choice Awards on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

2019: WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Wearing a denim Burberry look with blue leather boots, Kim attended the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards on November 6, 2019 in New York City.

2019: 71st Emmy Awards Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim wore a black Vivienne Westwood dress to the 71st Emmy Awards on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

2019: Met Gala Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images Kim wore a custom Mugler dress with a corset by Mr. Pearl to the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City.

2019: amfAR Gala Jared Siskin/amfAR/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a low-cut Versace dress, Kim attended the amfAR New York Gala on February 6, 2019 in New York City.

2018: The Cher Show Opening Night Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kim wore a backless Atelier Versace Fall 1998 lamé gown covered in Swarovski crystals to the opening night of The Cher Show on December 3, 2018 in New York City.

2018: LACMA Art + Film Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a black vintage Gucci dress, Kim attended the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

2018: Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Gala Steven Ferdman/WireImage/Getty Images Kim wore a Rick Owens gown and Tiffany & Co. jewels to the 2018 Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Gala on October 9, 2018 in New York City.

2018: MTV Movie and TV Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a crop top and high-slit skirt from Atelier Versace, Kim attended the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

2018: CFDA Awards Michael Stewart/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a Rick Owens set, Kim took home the Influencer Award at the 2018 CFDA Awards on June 4, 2018 in New York City.

2018: Met Gala ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Kim wore a gold corseted Atelier Versace gown at the 2018 Met Gala celebrating Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

2017: LACMA Art + Film Gala Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim wore a Tom Ford suit sans shirt to the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

2017: Harper’s Bazaar Icons Michael Stewart/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a strapless, silver Versace gown, Kim attended the 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons party on September 8, 2017 in New York City.

2017: Met Gala Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Kim wore an off-the-shoulder, white Vivienne Westwood gown to the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

2017: Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a white, embellished Givenchy gown, Kim attended the Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 2, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.

2016: MTV Video Music Awards Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images Kim wore vintage John Galliano to the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2016 in New York City.

2016: British Vogue’s Centenary Gala Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing an olive green lace Roberto Cavalli gown to the Gala to celebrate the Vogue 100 Festival on May 23, 2016 in London, England.

2016: Met Gala Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim wore a silver, long-sleeve Balmain dress to the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.

2015: LACMA Art+Film Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kim wore a lace Givenchy dress and robe-like blazer while pregnant at the LACMA 2015 Art+Film Gala on November 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

2015: InStyle Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a white Valentino caped dress, Kim attended the InStyle Awards on October 26, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

2015: MTV Video Music Awards C Flanigan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim wore a lace-up, olive green Balmain dress to the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

2015: CFDA Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kim wore a black, long-sleeve custom Proenza Schouler dress to the 2015 CFDA Awards on June 1, 2015 in New York City.

2015: Met Gala Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a white Roberto Cavalli gown, Kim attended 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.

2015: 57th Grammy Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, Kim attended the 57th Grammy Awards on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California with then-husband, Kanye West.

2015: The BET Honors Paras Griffin/WireImage/Getty Images Both Kim and then-husband Kanye West donned black Balmain looks to The BET Honors 2015 on January 24, 2015 in Washington, DC.

2014: Rihanna's First Annual Diamond Ball Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a sparkly, black Balenciaga look, Kim attended Rihanna's First Annual Diamond Ball on December 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.

2014: LACMA Art + Film Gala Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a blue, asymmetric Cushnie et Ochs gown from spring 2015, Kim attended the 2014 LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California with then-husband, Kanye West.

2014: GQ Men of the Year Awards Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Ralph & Russo, Kim attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards on September 2, 2014 in London, England.

2014: MTV Video Music Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a Balmain mini dress, Kim attended the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California.

2014: Teen Choice Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a Balmain two-piece, Kim attended the 2014 Teen Choice Awards on August 10, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

2014: Vogue Foundation Gala Richard Bord/WireImage/Getty Images Kim K wore Balmain to the Vogue Foundation Gala as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 9, 2014 in Paris, France.

2014: Met Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kim wore a strapless Lanvin gown to the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City with then-fiancé Kanye West.

2014: 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a low-cut, red Celia Kritharioti gown, Kim attended the 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California.

2013: Met Gala Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kim wore this now-infamous floral-print Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci dress to the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City with then-boyfriend Kanye West.

2013: MTV Movie Awards PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Wearing a black Dior mini dress, Kim attended the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City on April 13, 2013.

2012: amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a yellow Elie Saab gown with two high slits, Kim attended amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS on May 24, 2012 in Antibes, France.

2012: 98th Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim wore a green velvet gown to the 98th Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 28, 2012 in Washington, DC.

2011: MTV Video Music Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kim wore a low-cut silver dress to the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, CA.

2011: Teen Choice Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a Givenchy mini dress, Kim attended Teen Choice 2011 on August 7, 2011 in Universal City, California.

2011: Glamour Women Of The Year Awards Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic Wearing a black Dolce & Gabbana column dress, Kim attended the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards on June 7, 2011 in London, England.

2011: 53rd Annual Grammy Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a gold gown, Kim attends the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

2011: 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a magenta dress, Kim attended the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 30, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

2011: 16th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kim wore an orange, low-cut Vera Wang gown to the 16th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards on January 14, 2011 in Hollywood, California.

2011: People's Choice Awards Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a strapless Malandrino dress, Kim attended the 2011 People's Choice Awards on January 5, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

2010: 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a white Marchesa dress, Kim attended the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards on August 29, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

2010: White House Correspondents' Association Dinner Paul Morigi/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a black and white Valentino dress, Kim attended the 2010 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on May 1, 2010 in Washington, DC.

2010: 7th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a blue Zac Posen dress, Kim attended the 7th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards on November 15, 2010 in New York City.

2009: 61st Primetime Emmy Awards Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images Kim wore a white, asymmetric Ina Soltani dress to the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards on September 20, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

2009: Teen Choice Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a white, low-cut Stella McCartney mini dress, Kim attended the Teen Choice 2009 in Universal City, California on August 9, 2009.

2009: Orphan Premiere Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim wore a black and white Proenza Schouler midi dress to the Orphan premiere on July 21, 2009 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California.

2009: MuchMusic Video Awards George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Kim wore a black and white Nuj Novakhett mini dress to the 20th Annual MuchMusic Video Awards on June 21, 2009 in Toronto, Canada.

2009: 51st Annual Grammy Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kim wears a Toni Maticevski mini dress to the 51st Annual Grammy Awards on February 8, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

2008: 7th Annual Los Premios MTV Latin America Awards Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a Gustavo Cadile chiffon dress, Kim attended the 7th Annual "Los Premios MTV Latin America 2008" Awards on October 16, 2008 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

2008: Teen Choice Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kim wore a silver Bradley Bayou dress to the 2008 Teen Choice Awards on August 3, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.