Under Demna’s tenure, Gucci has gone back to its unabashedly sexy roots—and it appears Kim Petras has done the same. Last night, the Problématique singer stepped out to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, in one of the definitive designs from Demna’s runway debut collection: an otherwise pared-back black dress that put all its emphasis on a leg slit so high it would make Angelina Jolie blush.

During a gala celebrating the opening of the museum’s David Geffen Galleries, Petras’s ensemble simply featured a floor-length, one-shouldered silhouette with a singular long sleeve. However, the piece’s waist-high slit gave its neutral palette a major shock factor—a regular theme across Petras’ own wardrobe over the years.

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From its daring nature, Petras’ outfit showed a new take on the classic black dress that we haven’t seen before. Its bold slit was a stark statement on Gucci’s new aesthetic under Demna, which has leaned the minimalist route while nodding to the house’s sexier side—especially the early 2000’s under Tom Ford. Petras kept her ensemble sophisticated with a pair of black horsebit-topped pumps and a pouch-style clutch with a crystal-embedded chain, creating a monochrome effect.

Kim Petras Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The musician’s cheeky dress also continued her longtime friendship with Demna, who she frequently supported in his previous role as Balenciaga’s creative director. Though Petras has been known to go the maximalist route on the red carpet, this instance found her taking on minimalism with aplomb while maintaining her own sultry flair. Complete with bangs blunt enough for Elvira Hancock, her Gucci look showed a new side to the star while honoring her ties to one of fashion’s buzziest names.

Petras was one of many stars to wear Gucci during the evening at LACMA, which has been a constant collaborator with the Italian brand over the years. Demna’s designs were also seen on Paris Hilton, Gabbriette, and Nadia Lee Cohen during the occasion, cementing a new era of Gucci on the red carpet—which we’ll also see in just a few weeks at the Met Gala.