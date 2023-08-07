While most families have “take your kid to work day,” a select set of scions are lucky enough to be treated to “take your kid to the red carpet.” Case in point: Kimora and Ming Lee Simmons who attended FWRD’s celebration of Dwyane Wade’s induction into the NBA Hall of Fame last night. The mother-daughter duo stepped out to the Los Angeles event in similar cut-out black dresses and strappy sandals.

Let’s start with the matriarch, Kimora. The 48-year-old opted for a one-strap gown complete with a daring side slit. The piece was notably simple and short on details, aside from the exposed leg and oval cut-out at the bust. She added in a sparkly silver shoulder bag and chrome Tom Ford heels to round things out. Though Ming’s Christopher Esber dress followed a similar shape, it had a few more details than her mother’s choice.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The piece had a plunging neckline, yes, but it was fairly untraditional—there was an asymmetrical cut-out at the center of the bodice that created a wave effect. Like mom, the 23-year-old kept things rather minimal elsewhere, choosing a pair of black heels and dainty jewels.

This, of course, was not the first mother-daughter style moment for Kimora and Ming. In fact, they seem to have an inkling for wearing very similar ensembles for public appearances. Last summer, the Simmons attended the amfAR Gala in another pair of sultry black dresses.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

They opted for what seemed to be the same formula as their most recent—Kimora in a side slit statement gown and Ming with a strappy dress complete with a unique bodice. Ming, who recently graduated from NYU, is on her way to becoming a fashion girl in her own right (like mother, like daughter!). But she’s also (refreshingly) aware of nepo-baby status and is carving out her own lane.

“[Kimora] has always hammered the value of a dollar into all of us and she’s done an amazing job of supporting us while also doing her best to make us aware of our privilege,” Ming said in a June interview. “I am also super aware of the strength of my name and I don’t take it for granted. I know that I need to work hard and prove myself to be able to stand on my own.”