Europe has a new Queen, and a very stylish one at that. Over the weekend, Queen Mary and King Frederik X took to the Danish throne after the surprise abdication of Frederik’s mother, Queen Margrethe II, was announced during her annual New Years address. The proclamation (an official title given to the weekend of festivities) was decidedly more toned down than their British counterparts—as lavish coronations have been banned in Denmark for decades—but was still packed with some pretty memorable moments and, of course, plenty of Royal fashion.

Frederik and Mary took their first steps as King and Queen on Saturday, January 14th. Following an official handover at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, where Margrethe signed a declaration of her abdication, Frederik approached to the balcony to greet thousands of onlookers as he shared a few words.

“Today the throne is passed on. My hope is to become a unifying king of tomorrow,” Frederik said. His mother, he explained, “will be remembered forever as an extraordinary regent.”

Following his short remarks, Frederik was then joined by Mary who opted for a dashing ivory look for the occasion. Her long sleeve dress, from Danish designer Soeren Le Schmidt, featured a belted skirt and a dramatic sash. Mary, who is now the first Australian-born person to become the Queen of a European monarchy, chose diamond drop earrings and white heels to complete her look.

The new Royal couple were then joined by their four children—Princess Isabella, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Josephine, and Prince Vincent. Josephine, 13, wore her mom’s double-breasted Prada coat that she originally wore a decade earlier.

Following the ceremony, which reportedly drew crowds well over 100,000, the couple were back to business just a day later. On Monday, they stepped out to the Danish Parliament’s celebration of the secession of the throne.

The couple looked much more casual than they did for the Proclamation—Frederik opted for a traditional navy suit while Mary dazzled in a below-the-knee dress that she paired with a matching hat and heels.

Queen Margrethe and her sister, Princess Benedikte, also made an appearance at Parliament in statement overcoats and cozy fur hats.

Like the coronation of King Charles III over in Britain, the rise of King Frederik and Queen Mary represents a significant shift in the Danish monarchy. The couple have been outspoken on climate issues and LGBTQ+ rights and are said to represent a more “modern” image of European Royalty. And their very stylish outings are only helping to further that cause.