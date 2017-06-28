When you’ve been a working actor since your teens, you are bound to have a few sartorial missteps here and there. Not so for Kirsten Dunst. Since breaking out in Interview With a Vampire almost three decades ago, Dunst has spent her career as one of Hollywood’s consistently best dressed actresses. In the early aughts, Dunst championed the boho-movement in floaty, lace, often vintage dresses. Through the years, her style has remained fairly consistent, but has become more elevated as she has formed relationships with designers like her close friends Kate and Laura Mulleavy, the women behind Rodarte. Soon, Dunst will hit the Academy Awards red carpet, where she could possibly take home a long-deserved Oscar, and she will no doubt be dressed to the nines for the occasion. Until then, take a look back at the actress’ finest red carpet moments through the years.

2021: LACMA Art+Film Gala Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Dunst went all out in this black and white lace Gucci dress with tulle and ruffled details at the 10th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in November 2021.

2021: Venice International Film Festival Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Usually known for wearing lighter colors, Dunst mixed things up a little in this black Armani Prive gown with a sheer skirt for the Power of the Dog screening at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.

2020: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Dunst went with her tried and true Rodarte and wore this light pink lace dress for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.

2019: The Irishman Premiere Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images Dunst opted for a slightly more casual look and wore this light pink floral dress from The Vampire’s Wife as she supported her husband, Jesse Plemons, at The Irishman premiere at the 57th New York Film Festival.

2018: Emmy Awards Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a navy, low-cut Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress, Dunst attended the Emmys with her husband, Plemons.

2017: Woodshock Premiere Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Dunst looked like a woodland fairy in this sheer, blue Rodarte dress at the Woodshock premiere in September 2017.

2017: Venice Film Festival Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images Proving her loyalty to Rodarte, Dunst wore this tiered tulle polka-dotted gown by the brand to the Woodshock premiere at the 74th Venice Film Festival. The choice was fitting, considering the movie was directed by the Mulleavy sisters.

2017: The Beguiled Premiere JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Dunst belted this sheer Chloé spring 2017 dress for The Beguiled premiere in June 2017.

2017: Cannes Film Festival Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic/Getty Images Looking like a modern Cinderella, Dunst wore this light blue Schiaparelli dress to The Beguiled screening at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival.

2017: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Dunst opted for a vintage 1952 Dior gown for the 89th Annual Academy Awards in February 2017.

2017: Screen Actors Guild Awards David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dunst has proven a true love for ruffles, so it makes sense she would choose this Christian Dior by Maria Grazia Chiuri dress for the the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2017.

2016: Emmy Awards Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images Dunst got out of her girly comfort zone when she wore this low-cut, sheer black Givenchy dress with the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2016.

2016: Cannes Film Festival Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a strapless Valentino Haute Couture dress, Dunst glided down the red carpet of the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival.

2016: Neon Demon Premiere George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Dunst stood out in the bright yellow and black Maison Margiela Couture by John Galliano dress at the Neon Demon premiere at the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival.

2016: Loving Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing an angelic white Dior Haute Couture dress, Dunst attended the Loving premiere at the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival.

2016: Cafe Society Premiere Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dunst made a statement in this pink, long-sleeved Gucci dress at the Cafe Society premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival.

2016: Critics’ Choice Awards Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing an elegant, mid-length Chanel Haute Couture dress, Dunst attended the Critics’ Choice Awards in January 2016.

2016: Golden Globes Awards George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Every once in a while, Dunst loves to show some skin with a very low neckline, and that’s exactly what she did with this Valentino Couture gown at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.

2014: Met Gala Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dunst wore a Rodarte fall 2014 dress featuring the Death Star to the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala.

2012: Critics’ Choice Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Dunst opted for this knee-length, tulle-covered Christian Dior dress for the 17th Annual Critics Choice Movie Awards in January 2012.

2011: amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS Gala Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a sheer and lace Chanel Couture dress, Dunst attended amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Antibes, France.

2011: Melancholia Premiere Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Per usual, Dunst opted for a Rodarte dress for the Melancholia premiere during the 64th Cannes Film Festival. This one featured a mermaid-style skirt, and a halter top.

2011: Met Gala Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dunst wore a floral, ankle-length Chanel Couture dress to the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala.

2010: Met Gala Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images This off-the-shoulder white lace gown was actually Rodarte for Gap. The Mulleavy sisters designed the gown for Dunst for the 2010 Met Gala.

2009: Met Gala Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Dunst wore this midnight blue Chanel Couture dress to “The Model As Muse” Costume Institute Gala in May 2009.

2007: Academy Awards PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Wearing this intricately beaded Chanel Couture dress, Dunst attended the 79th Annual Academy Awards.

2006: Cannes Film Festival Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Dunst wore this light blue Rochas fall 2006 dress by Olivier Theyskens to the premiere of Marie Antionette at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival.

2005: Elizabethtown Premiere Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The purple ribbon added some shape to Dunst’s blue Christian Lacroix dress at the premeire of Elizabethtown at the 31st American Deauville Film Festival.

2004: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Mark Mainz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dunst first wore this vintage Christian Lacroix white lace dress to the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2004 and then re-wore it to a Chopard party during Spring 2017 Couture Week 13 years later.

2003: MTV Movie Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing this low-cut white dress, Dunst attended the 2003 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles.

2003: Met Gala Mark Mainz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dunst wore this black, sleeveless vintage dress with a blue beanie to the "Goddess: Costume Institute Benefit Gala" with her then-boyfriend, Jake Gyllenhaal in 2003.

2002: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Sebastian Artz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It seems like Dunst has always like a romantic dress, as she wore this light mauve gown to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party all the way back in 2002.

1999: Drop Dead Gorgeous Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Dunst looked adorable in this black dress with floral appliques, which she wore to the premiere of Drop Dead Gorgeous in 1999.