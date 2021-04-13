13 Chic, Comfortable Knit Dresses to Ease You Into Spring

There is something so perfectly effortless about knit dresses. They’re comfortable enough to wear while lounging around at home, but polished enough to wear out to lunch—or even, eventually, back to the office. Paired with your favorite sandals, ballet flats, or heeled boots, this ultra-wearable staple will get you through just about every season, but they feel particularly right for spring, when you still want a bit of insulation but don’t need to be fully bundled up. Whether you’re looking for something sleek and minimalist or a more colorful option for bright, sunny days, we’ve pulled together a range of silhouettes that will complement any style.