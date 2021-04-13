ADD TO CART

13 Chic, Comfortable Knit Dresses to Ease You Into Spring

Collage by Tilden Bissell for W magazine.

There is something so perfectly effortless about knit dresses. They’re comfortable enough to wear while lounging around at home, but polished enough to wear out to lunch—or even, eventually, back to the office. Paired with your favorite sandals, ballet flats, or heeled boots, this ultra-wearable staple will get you through just about every season, but they feel particularly right for spring, when you still want a bit of insulation but don’t need to be fully bundled up. Whether you’re looking for something sleek and minimalist or a more colorful option for bright, sunny days, we’ve pulled together a range of silhouettes that will complement any style.

St. Agni Ribbed-knit Maxi Tank Dress
$220
Moda Operandi
Holzweiler Hadeland ruffled two-tone ribbed-knit midi dress
$245
Net-a-Porter
Raey Deep-V fine-rib cashmere dress
$457
Matches Fashion
Escvdo Ribbed Midi Dress
$485
Moda Operandi
Thebe Magugu White Ribbed midi dress
$760
Bergdorf Goodman
Loulou Studio Wool-Cashmere Maxi Dress
$495
Moda Operandi
Jil Sander Knitted silk maxi dress
$620
Mytheresa
Versace Striped Ribbed Dress
$775
Farfetch
Extreme Cashmere Cashmere Dress
$655
Matches Fashion
Wales Bonner Crocheted Linen-blend dress
$905
Matches Fashion
Proenza Schouler Smock Knit Midi Dress
$1,290
Proenza Schouler
Bottega Veneta Round-shoulder wool-blend knitted dress
$2,500
Matches Fashion