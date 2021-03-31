ADD TO CART

’90s-Inspired Minimalist Sandals You Can Wear With Anything

From the Steve Madden platforms that started it all to an elevated pair of pool slides from Khaite, these streamlined styles will complement any spring look.

Photographed by Zoë Ghertner.

This spring, I am especially excited to buy myself a new pair of shoes. (Remember those now-neglected things we used to wear on our feet?) I’m looking for a chic, sturdy pair of sandals, minimalist and maybe a little bit ’90s, to compliment my own personal style. There are some great options at every price point, from a barely-there pair by Tkees to luxe leather slides from Khaite and The Row. Looking for a little height? Simon Miller’s kitten heels or Magda Butrym’s platforms will give you a boost. And then, of course, there’s the classic Steve Madden “Slinky 30,” with a chunky flatform and elastic upper that feels just as fresh today as it did 20-something years ago. If you’re on the hunt, too, I hope you’ll enjoy my picks below.

Simon Miller star caged sandals
$72
Shopbop
Tkees toe ring sandals
$68
Amazon
Emme Parsons 'Ernest' sandal
$475
Emme Parsons
Steve Madden Slinky 30
$55.54
Amazon
Khaite 'Venice' pool slides
$680
Fwrd
The Row 'Ginza' sandals
$790
Matches Fashion
Low Classic heeled slide sandals
$440
Ssense
Magda Butrym platform sandals
$835
Ssense
Marsell 'Cornice' sandals
$790
Ssense
Flat Apartment wide sole strappy sandals
$425
Ssense