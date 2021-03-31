’90s-Inspired Minimalist Sandals You Can Wear With Anything
From the Steve Madden platforms that started it all to an elevated pair of pool slides from Khaite, these streamlined styles will complement any spring look.
This spring, I am especially excited to buy myself a new pair of shoes. (Remember those now-neglected things we used to wear on our feet?) I’m looking for a chic, sturdy pair of sandals, minimalist and maybe a little bit ’90s, to compliment my own personal style. There are some great options at every price point, from a barely-there pair by Tkees to luxe leather slides from Khaite and The Row. Looking for a little height? Simon Miller’s kitten heels or Magda Butrym’s platforms will give you a boost. And then, of course, there’s the classic Steve Madden “Slinky 30,” with a chunky flatform and elastic upper that feels just as fresh today as it did 20-something years ago. If you’re on the hunt, too, I hope you’ll enjoy my picks below.