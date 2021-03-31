’90s-Inspired Minimalist Sandals You Can Wear With Anything

This spring, I am especially excited to buy myself a new pair of shoes. (Remember those now-neglected things we used to wear on our feet?) I’m looking for a chic, sturdy pair of sandals, minimalist and maybe a little bit ’90s, to compliment my own personal style. There are some great options at every price point, from a barely-there pair by Tkees to luxe leather slides from Khaite and The Row. Looking for a little height? Simon Miller’s kitten heels or Magda Butrym’s platforms will give you a boost. And then, of course, there’s the classic Steve Madden “Slinky 30,” with a chunky flatform and elastic upper that feels just as fresh today as it did 20-something years ago. If you’re on the hunt, too, I hope you’ll enjoy my picks below.