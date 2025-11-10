It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenners know how to throw a party. And after Kendall’s island getaway for her 30th just days ago, it was matriarch Kris Jenner’s turn to celebrate over the weekend. The businesswoman rang in her 70th birthday with a glitzy party at her Hollywood Hills mansion, doing so alongside her kids, close friends, actors, aristocrats, and the odd tech billionaire.

The unofficial dress code for the night? Pure Hollywood glamour, with a sprinkle of James Bond. The birthday girl stunned in archival Givenchy. Youngest daughters Kendall and Kylie both wore takes on monochrome (Kendall going the vintage route while Kylie wore a knit faux-thong look). Kim channeled Halle Berry in Die Another Day in a backless dress that was basically wearable jewelry. Also in attendance were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Hailey Bieber, a large share of the All’s Fair cast, Bill Gates, Mariah Carey, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Adele, and many, many more.

Here, all the standout celebrity fashion from Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday.

Kris Jenner @krisjenner Celebrating with Natalia Bryant and Ciara, Kris showed off her tiered Givenchy dress. Sourced from Lily et Cie, it was from Julien Macdonald’s fall 2002 runway show for the label and included a strapless silhouette and dainty lace work. Her look paid homage to the first Bond girl, Sylvia Trench.

Kylie Jenner @kyliejenner Kylie, meanwhile, went the ultra-modern route. She wore an Elisabetta Franchi look, a high-cut bodysuit with a low-rise maxi skirt placed over the top.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber @kendalljenner Kendall and Hailey both draped themselves in diamonds and vintage. Kendall twinned with Kris in a red lingerie look from Roberto Cavalli while Hailey wore a sequined 1980s gown from Bob Mackie.

Kim Kardashian BACKGRID Kim took a page out of Halle Berry’s 2000s playbook in a shimmering backless dress that bore a striking resemblance to the one Berry wore in the 2002 Bond film, Die Another Day.

BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Roger / BACKGRID Kourtney and Travis did his-and-hers goth-glam outfits.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID The Sussexes made a surprise cameo in coordinating ensembles.

Sarah Paulson and Naomi Watts BACKGRID Kim’s All’s Fair co-stars Sarah Paulson and Naomi Watts have become close friends with the whole Kardashian-Jenner crew.

Teyana Taylor PGP / BACKGRID Same for Teyana Taylor, who wore one of her signature ab-framing looks.

Mariah Carey Melanie Miller / BACKGRID Mariah Carey paired a jaw-dropping diamond necklace with a just as sparkly evening dress.

Adele The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID Adele slipped into head-to-toe lace.

Paris Hilton The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID Paris Hilton (alongside with her sister, Nicky, and mom, Kathy) looked ready to party.

Natalia Bryant The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID Natalia Bryant, the 22-year-old daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, wore a simple wrap dress and a leather clutch.

Oprah and Gayle King The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID Besties Oprah and Gayle King were there, too.