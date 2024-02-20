In a world of unpredictable red carpet dressers, Kristen Stewart is reliably consistent with her love of Chanel. Still, the actress always manages to bring a certain je ne sais quoi to the French brand’s hyper-feminine pieces—like over the weekend when she edged up a couture bridal look to attend the the Berlinale International Film Festival on Sunday.

Stewart stepped out to the premiere of the film Sterben wearing the finale look from Chanel’s spring 2024 couture collection. Her tweed jacket, accented with a plethora of the brand’s signature gold buttons, was accented by a white mini skirt that featured a transparent layer on top. The detail was an interesting take on sheer fabric, yes, but it also allowed for her opaque tights to to really take center stage. Usually hosiery is prime stomping ground for sheer fabric—here, Stewart’s pair acted more like, say, leggings than traditional tights.

The actress broke up the all-white color way of her Chanel look with black sandal heels and matching nail polish but, really, it was her shaggy mullet haircut that took things from French Girl chic to Downtown grunge. Stewart’s tousled locks added quite the edge to her outfit as did her nude lip and smoked-out eyeshadow.

Isa Foltin/German Select/Getty Images

Margaret Qualley modeled this exact look on the Chanel runway just last month. Stewart opted to do away with the Victorian-inspired collar, though, and unbuttoned her jacket for a slight peek at her abs.

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It wasn’t just all bridal whites for Stewart, who is busy promoting her upcoming romantic thriller, Love Lies Bleeding. Earlier on Sunday, the actress exposed her bra from beneath a matching skirt set during a photo call at the festival. Stewart paired her graphic pieces (both from Chanel) with brown penny loafers and a more traditional take on sheer in the form of gauzy, knee-high stockings.

Stewart is already receiving rave reviews for her performance in Love Lies Bleeding which means, despite her absence from the awards calendar these past few months, she’ll definitely be one to watch heading into next year. As such, we’ll be patiently waiting to see just what kind of fashion she pulls out along the way.